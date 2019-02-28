Party Central: Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball PHOTOS BY JEFF STROUT | Email Jeff Strout at stroutphoto@cox.net Feb 28, 2019 - 3:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball -- Councilman Jay H. Banks, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, daughter RayAnn Cantrell Justen Williams, 343 Media/City of New Orleans Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Glyn and Sherae Hunter, Chimene and Torrey Saloy Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Adrian and Willard Brown Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Jennifer and Eugene Green Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Mark Elamm, Helena Moreno, Marissa Hutabarat Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Bridget Neal, Mindy Airhart, Rick Grubb, Anne Teague Landis Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Tamatha Heffley, Deacon John Moore Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Solomon Anderson, Rhonda Denise, Larry Morrow Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Melissa McClendon, Cherrian Levy Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Ken Faucheux, Joy Bruce Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Linda Roland, Katherine Jones, Gloria Williams, Eboness Williams Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Dequeta Coston, Derrick Edwards Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Zakiyyah Muhammad, Mindy Humphrey Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Arthurine Payton, Ronnie Davis, Diane Lyons, Sandra Dartus Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Amy and Sherwood Collins. Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Michelle and Ernest Luster Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Fitz Kern, Arthur Hardy, Barry Kern Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Nia Weeks, Matthew Tuttle, Sarah Shirmer Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Chantell Reed, Samuel J. Reed III Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Alvin Mulder, Elroy A. James, Donnell Payton Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Buy Now Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball- Marlin Gusman, Chris Meeks Advocate staff photo by Jeff Strout Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save CARNIVAL IN THE CITYGallier Hall was the place to be for the Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball, hosted by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The annual soiree filled the historic venue, starting during the Oshun parade. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email