The 19th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 19th episode: Mayor LaToya Cantrell sits down with The Advocate to explain her effort to get the state of Louisiana to contribute big bucks to solving New Orleans' infrastructure crisis. City Hall reporter Jeff Adelson helps illuminate the politics that underpin this struggle, and where money might be most apt to come from. And crime writer Ramon Antonio Vargas explains what we know so far about a police shootout near a busy CBD bus station Sunday night that left a gunman dead and five bystanders injured, possibly by friendly fire. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
