If nothing else, a movie is in the works that could offer Saints fans some catharsis.

The movie project "Get The Ref," was announced recently chronicling the no-call in the NFC Championship game that "enraged a generation of loyal Saints fans."

A news release from Prior Military Productions, a West Hollywood group that works with disabled veterans in the film industry, said filming is expected to begin in the summer. Ten disabled veterans are expected to work and learn with a Louisiana crew.

“We wanted to make a film with impact reflective of social events. The tragedy that befell Saints fans needs some kind of retribution,” said Joanne Busch, the company's president, in a news release.

No director has currently been chosen, but Danny Devito has been tapped to play a "Cajun sheriff." Ed Helms, known for roles in the hit TV show "The Office" and movies including "The Hangover" and "Tag" is in talks to play the title character, the release said.

The story is written by one of the veterans working with the company and centers around fans "bound and determined to get the ref who missed the call."

The play referenced in the movie occurred late in the Saints' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Jan. 20. As Drew Brees uncorked a third-down pass to Tommylee Lewis, Rams defender Nikell Robey-Coleman ran through him well before the ball arrived. No penalty was called and the Saints were forced to kick a field goal with enough time remaining for the Rams to drive for the tying score. Los Angeles would win 26-23 in overtime.

The no-call led to a city-wide boycott that felled Super Bowl ratings to historic lows in New Orleans. It also spawned multiple lawsuits and calls to change the replay sytem in the NFL. The Rams went on to lose to the Patriots in the lowest-scoring super bowl ever.

The film, "all in good humor," is seeking a cameo from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Bush said "NFL legends" and other well-known players will make cameos throughout the film. The company plans for the movie to be released around Thanksgiving 2019 and to be distributed on Netflix or other services.