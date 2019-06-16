Ashton Elise Rabalais
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth John Rabalais Jr.
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending Louisiana State University
Sports hold a special place in the life of Miss Ashton Elise Rabalais, particularly tennis. She is a member of the LSU Women's Tennis Team and has been on the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll for LSU student-athletes for two years.
Her mother is the former Jennifer Ann Vaught.
At Sacred Heart, Ashton was on the tennis, volleyball and basketball teams, a member of Peer Support and NOLA volleyball. She received the Most Valuable Player and Cardinal Award for tennis, Merit Cards and graduated with high honors.
At LSU, she is a member of Chi Omega, on the dean's list, in Phi Sigma Theta Honors Society and received a Tuition Opportunity Program for Students and Academic Scholars awards.
She has worked as a tennis camp counselor and interned with Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was in the Children's Carnival Club and Les Pierrettes.