Who Dat! It's free admission on Friday night for visitors to the New Orleans Museum of Art who wear New Orleans Saints jerseys, apparel or team colors (that's black and gold to newbies). It's NOMA's way of thanking fans before the New Orleans Saints NFC Championshp game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 20.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy the museum's collections as well as the special exhibitions free of charge, including The Orléans Collection, now in its final days, and Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art.

+2 Treasure hunt: How NOMA curator tracked down Philippe II's scattered masterpieces The lush paintings of gods and goddesses, kings and queens, priests and pretenders look right at home on the walls of the New Orleans Museum of Art.

Friday Nights at NOMA offers activities for the entire family including live music, talks and children’s activities. In addition to the museum's exhibition galleries, the Museum Shop, and Café NOMA will remain open. Programming includes:

5 – 8 p.m.: Art on the Spot family activity table

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Music by Extended Trio

6 – 8 p.m.: A series of Small Talks in the exhibition Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art, with artists Cristina Molina, Diedrick Brackens, Sara Madandar and Dan Alley, who are all featured in the exhibition.

For a full schedule of events, visit: https://noma.org/event/friday-nights-at-noma-music-by-extended-trio-small-talks-for-ear-to-the-ground-exhibition/

