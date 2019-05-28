There’s plenty to celebrate in local sports right now. The Saints — after last year’s controversial call — look poised to again be one of the top teams in the league. The Pelicans just netted the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. And, just down the road, LSU football is a perennial powerhouse.
But nobody is experiencing the kind of dominant stretch the Tulane women’s rugby team has had. Playing one of the country’s fastest-growing sports, the team has risen from nothing to build a championship streak.
But the road to success has had plenty of obstacles.
Out of the ashes
As was the case with too much in New Orleans, rugby disappeared after Hurricane Katrina. Tulane's women’s team didn’t return after the storm.
That is, until the 2013-14 school year. “We had eight girls at practice,” remembered current head coach Jessica Mallindine, who began working with the team in a limited capacity in the second half of that year. “It’s hard to practice with eight players for a 15-player sport,” she joked, “but we did the best we could.”
The following year, those original eight women led a massive recruiting effort. Mallindine recalled how enthusiastic they were. “They decorated campus with information and I think they baked cupcakes to give to everyone who signed up for the team.”
They must have been really good cupcakes, because 100 women showed, and by the time matches started, they were able to field a side of 20 players — enough to play matches with a handful of substitutes.
The team played LSU a half-dozen times, losing nearly each of them. They traveled to Mobile and played any team they could find in the area. They signed up for tournaments. “We lost a lot that year,” Mallindine laughed, “but we had a great time doing it.”
Championship run
But in 2015-16, the team once made entirely of rookies now had experience. “We were thinking we could win one or two matches that year,” explained Haley Alexander, one of those second year players and the eventual team president.
They joined the Division II South Independent Rugby Conference, part of USA Rugby, who — rather than the NCAA — organizes collegiate matches across the country.
Early in the season, it’s common to schedule matches against stronger teams to expose and learn from your weaknesses. That was the idea when, that fall, the team scheduled an exhibition against the 13th best team in the nation, rugby powerhouse Texas A&M.
“This was not supposed to be one of the ‘one or two matches’ we could win,” Alexander laughed.
But they did. “And we thought,” Mallindine said, “hey, maybe we can be better than we think.”
That turned out to be an understatement. They shocked the South — including themselves — by winning the regional championship. Then they upped themselves by going to Sacramento and winning the national championship.
Proving it wasn’t a fluke, the team placed second in the national competition the following year, before winning it an incredible second time in 2017-18.
The only problem? “That big recruitment class from four years earlier,” remembered Mallindine, “they were all graduating.”
Rebuilding
Out of the 23 members Mallindine can name to a squad on game day, 14 had graduated. Recruitment went well in the early fall, and the club was able to find some great young players. “But we still didn’t have enough to travel with a full squad of substitutes,” Mallindine said.
The team had lost a lot of big, strong upperclassmen and replaced them with quicker, smaller rookies, so they were forced to change their style of play early in the season. But, when spring came, competitions came with it — whether the team was ready or not.
It turns out they were more ready than they thought.
The team fought its way through challenging regional competition and — against all odds — found itself in the South Independent Regional Championship against Kansas State University. Due to the Easter and Passover holidays, the team had to travel to Little Rock shorthanded and were forced to start an all-freshmen front trio.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Mallindine said. “You just don’t know how they’re going to respond.”
Once again the Tulane squad exceeded expectations and won the regional championship, earning a fourth consecutive berth in the National Championship Final Four. While they weren’t able to win the country’s top spot this year, the program’s ability to consistently reach the top echelon of their division puts them in a class of their own.
Coralee LaRue, one of the freshmen who started that regional final, had never played rugby before this year.
She said the program Mallindine has created gave her confidence she could keep up with more experienced competition. “I feel like I’m stepping into a program with a legacy of winners — people of extraordinary character, both on and off the field.”
That’s a remarkable legacy for any program — especially one that didn’t exist as recently as six years ago.