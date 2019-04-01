It doesn’t take a fashion maven like Iris Apfel to clue you in to the latest reappearance of retro style. And it won’t take the Hubble Space Telescope to spot it. Yes, big bold earrings are back.
What makes something old new again is that the Millennials and GenXers donning them this time around have no memory of Cyndi Lauper and the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” behemoth-bijou earrings.
“I remember when big earrings resurfaced around 2000, and that’s when my love for them started,” said Kevyn Winters, a 30-year-old artist expecting her first child this spring. She recalls the squelching of her fashion spirit during her Dominican High School years, when the dress code specifically banned earrings longer than chin-length. Today, Winters’ free expression favors earrings four to five inches long.
“I have no size limit when it comes to earrings,” says Winters, who likes that her simple pregnancy style can be enhanced with bolder accessories.
For baby boomers, these resurrected lobe ornaments come with memories of the era of glitz and punk: the big-hair, big-shoulder styles of Alexis and Crystal Harrington in the TV-drama “Dynasty,” the music scene when Madonna was “Like a Virgin” and once sought-after designer fragrances: Opium, Obsession and Poison.
In the '80s, bold earrings were known as chandeliers, shoulder dusters or just big bijou. Today, just call them statement earrings. They are long and linear (in the Oscar de la Renta spring show, tasseled versions fell a couple inches below the clavicle) or colorful and wide (bright floral shapes at Rodarte) or space age and sculptural (shiny metals in fluid or geometric shapes from Chanel and Armani).
But one of the biggest advantages of this retro fashion is that matching earrings are no longer required. Mismatched, or just one dressed lobe (as favored in the Valentino spring collection) sharpen the edge on this jewelry trend.
Not everyone will decorate their earlobes to the max, but the bigger-is-better trend is likely to grow on women ready for a new trend or fashion flashback.
Chin-length might be daring for some, while others will take the opportunity to go to all lengths, making accessories what Michael Kors once called the exclamation point of a woman’s outfit.
Local jewelry designer Rachael Adamiak wasn’t thinking trends when the earrings in her collections started getting bigger. She was thinking about personal preference.
“I had been working with stones for several years, and my work was getting smaller and smaller. One day I just thought, ‘What would I want to wear?’
"My answer was big, colorful earrings. I went back to using resin as the color in my jewelry and created this whole new line. Even though the earrings are bigger, the designs still have my signature simplicity and lightness,” says Adamiak, whose jewelry can be found in the arts and crafts tents at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, as well as on her website, www.rachaeladamiakjewelry.com
EARRING TRENDS
BIGGER IS BETTER: Outlandishly long clavicle dusters, dramatically oversized closer-to-the-ear shapes, sculptural designs to frame the face.
PLAY HOOPS: Faux tortoiseshell in-your-face versions and more crescent shapes as an option to circular hoops.
COLOR PLAY: Bright and bold styles in bright metals (gold is back), enamel, plastics and woven materials.
COASTAL CUE: Shells and beads and coral and all things beach are the new bauble for your ears.
EARRING LOSS: Wearing an eye-catching earring on only one lobe is cutting-edge asymmetry (now you and a friend can split a pair), but mismatched pairs are another way to go. The fashion police will not take away your earring license if you continue to wear a matching pair.
THE TAKE-HOME: Thank the fashion gods that you have fresh fodder for new selfies.