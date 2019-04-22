A small group, usually around a half-dozen people, gathers at Mid City Zen in New Orleans at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. There's a round of introductions and the exchange of gender pronouns. Participants greet each other with warm eyes and congenial smiles.
What follows is an hour of mostly silence. With eyes closed, legs crossed and tail-ends perched atop cushions, the group shares positive energy through meditation.
The Buddhist practice is on the rise across the country, and New Orleans is no exception. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health estimates that meditation among adults tripled over the past five years, while a number of meditation halls in New Orleans have opened in the last decade.
As the trend continues, members of the queer community, like many other Americans, are finding comfort and solidarity in the practice.
“I was interested in fostering a space that is truly open to people of all gender identities and sexual expressions where there would be comfort and awareness that there won’t be judgment,” said K LaSpruce, an archivist at the Pharmacy Museum who started a queer-specific meditation group in October.
LaSpruce, who uses they/them pronouns, noticed that a lot of LGBTQ+ culture centers around partying, and they wanted to create an opportunity for mindfulness and tranquility among their peers.
LaSpruce approached Mid City Zen, a meditation center focused on Buddhist Zen, with the idea of a queer mindfulness session and was quickly offered the space, free of charge.
Mimi Schippers, department chair of Tulane University’s sociology program and scholar in queer theory, thinks mindfulness is a good fit for the LGBTQ+ space.
“Many people are drawn to meditation and mindfulness, so it makes perfect sense that LGBTQIA folks would be as well,” said Schippers.
Some weeks the group practices metta, a Buddhist act of loving-kindness where participants direct feelings of compassion and wellness toward others. LaSpruce will ask each person to send a phrase of support to themselves and then envision a person they care about and deliver a wish to them.
The instructor varies exercises, sometimes having the group partake in a walking meditation. Each member walks slowly in a circle, purposefully in step with the person in front of them.
“People are invited to sit, to lie down, to sit in chairs, to use any of the cushions and props around to make themselves comfortable,” said LaSpruce.
Attendance is free or by donation to support the space, and there are no requirements to join the weekly meditation.
Though they have placed the time slot on Mid City Zen’s website and advertised the group on Facebook and around meditation circles in the city, LaSpruce has no dream attendance number in mind.
“There’s no goal; there’s no striving. Who comes comes. I’d sit alone,” said LaSpruce.
But Schippers says mindful practice has a definite allure and purpose.
“By creating a specifically queer meditation group, Mid City Zen sends a message that it is queer-friendly and is willing to provide a space free from heteronormativity, sexism, cisgenderism and perhaps racism. For queer folks who have experienced discrimination or rejection in religious spaces, an explicitly queer space would be quite appealing.”
For LaSpruce, the reason they lead and attend the group each week is even simpler.
“It’s a lot easier to sit together than to sit alone,” said LaSpruce. “You hold space; you feel the energy and the support of others. And I think that’s why we keep coming, because we hold each other.”