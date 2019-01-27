The Krewe of Eros celebrated its 83rd annual bal masque and tableau Saturday at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in the Celestin Ballroom. Eros, the god of love and the youngest of the gods, toyed playfully in disguise with its annual theme as his whimsical krewe of merrymakers bid their guests welcome. The royal court played along, embracing golden guitars with overlaid hearts, signifying this year’s theme: "The Heart of Rock and Roll!"
Reigning as queen of the young deity’s royal court was Miss Abigail Kaitlyn Morici, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mark Vincent Morici. Her majesty is a second-generation monarch in the krewe. Her mother, as Miss Maureen Elizabeth Makofsky, reigned as Queen LV in 1990. The queen’s grandfather, Mr. Donald C. Makofsky Sr., served as president, and her grandmother, Mrs. Dionne Makofsky, previously served as royal seamstress.
Maids to her majesty were Misses Abigail "BeBe" Christine Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Anderson; Isabelle Clara Cashe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Charles Cashe; Eva Anne Fenasci, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles James Fenasci; Madison Elizabeth Larrieu, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Larrieu Sr.; Victoria Helen-Rose Pecot, daughter of Ms. Tiffany Elizabeth Palermo; and Peyton Marie Perez, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward S. Perez.
Junior maids to the queen were Misses Ainsley Michelle Dupré, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel E. Dupré; and Riley Elizabeth Gennusa, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Gennusa III.
Princesses who attended to her majesty were Misses Emma Katherine Starr Barnes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Christopher Barnes; Rowan Emily Gennusa, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gennusa III; Annette Marie Oertling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew D. Oertling; Riley Mae Simone, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Simone II.
Pages to Eros LXXXIII were Masters Christopher Mark Holcomb, son of Mr. Mark E. and Dr. Kate Z. Holcomb; Joseph Paul Simone III, son of Dr. and Mrs. Simone; and Andrew James Yount, son of Dr. and Mrs. Royce Dean Yount Jr.
Her majesty wore a true-waisted strapless gown of white silk organza featuring a semi-circular skirt with gold hand-painted accents. The gown was embellished with Swarovski rhinestones. The regal ensemble included a custom gold crown and scepter, and the Medici collar worn by her majesty’s mother. The organization’s mantle accompanied her royal wardrobe.
The maids were presented in sleeveless fitted V-neck gowns of white silk shantung with a full skirt detailing inverted pleats. The junior maids were presented in a sleeveless gown of white silk organza. The waist featured a wide white sash that tied into a bow at the back.
His majesty ruled the evening in a white tunic of silk duchess satin enveloped with gold sequin trim and Swarovski rhinestones, finished with a bell sleeve. Pages to the king wore white silk shantung tunics and bloomers featuring gold sequin appliques and a cape embellished with gold sequin trim. The cape was completed with white plumes.
The princesses wore white dupioni silk A-line dresses with cap sleeves, embellished with pin tucks at the waist. The back of the dress was characterized by a white silk dupioni bow.
The captain wore an off-white tunic of Italian brocade trimmed in gold and encrusted with Austrian rhinestones. The highlight of his ensemble is a crisscross patterned belt of Austrian rhinestones. His headpiece complemented the costume and was accented with full white plumes. The cape of the same off-white brocade was lined with gold fabric with the krewe’s initial.
Following the bal masque, members and guests enjoyed a midnight breakfast. The ballroom was decorated with guitars, microphones, 45 records and disco balls along with pink, yellow and green balloons with entertainment from The Wise Guys.
The general chairman was Mr. Kevin J. Frischhertz. Mr. Chris P. Bankston served as vice chairman. The floor committee chairman was Mr. Bruce J. Frischhertz. Court committee chairman was Mr. Clinton J. Romig III. The reception committee chairman was Mr. Gregory E. Bent. Consulars to the court were Messrs. Wayne R. Chutz, Peter Hilbert, Richard Phillip Ieyoub Sr., James E. Kuhn, Dr. Errol Laborde, Newell D. Normand and Kenneth Ross.