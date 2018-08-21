Editor's note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, events and traditions that have shaped the Crescent City. The series features images from the institution’s holdings and vignettes from THNOC staff that illuminate various aspects of our area’s history and culture. For more information, visit www.hnoc.org or follow THNOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Comments or questions? Email us at historicallyspeaking@hnoc.org.

On Oct. 23, 1926, in typically festive New Orleans fashion, Tulane Stadium was officially opened. Dedication speeches by Mayor Arthur J. O’Keefe and Governor O. H. Simpson followed a parade of students and supporters as 15,000 spectators filled the stands to watch the Tulane Green Wave battle the Auburn Tigers in the stadium’s inaugural game. The Tigers, however, spoiled the Greenies’ celebration with a blocked punt, a safety and a 2-0 victory.

Paid for by local subscribers, the building was designed by architect Emile Weil and constructed of concrete and brick by the O.M. Gwinn Construction Company. The stadium was located on Willow Street on Tulane’s Uptown campus at the former site of the Foucher sugar plantation, for which it received its Sugar Bowl moniker. Modern amenities included women’s restrooms, telephones and a large electronic scoreboard, which was heralded as “the most complete football scoreboard in the United States” by the New Orleans Item. Over the years the stadium was expanded multiple times—end zone sections were added, as well as an upper deck, until eventually it reached a capacity of 80,985 in 1947.

In addition to the many home games played there by the Green Wave, the building hosted 41 Sugar Bowls, from the inaugural event in 1934 until the game moved to the Superdome in 1975. Super Bowls IV, VI and IX were also played in the Uptown arena. On Sept. 17, 1967, the New Orleans Saints made their National Football League debut at Tulane Stadium in front of an announced attendance of 80,879 (they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 27-13). The Saints played their first eight seasons at Tulane Stadium before relocating to the Superdome for the 1975 season. These early games produced more than a few memorable moments, including John Gilliam’s 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the franchise’s first regular-season game, and Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard, game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions during the 1970 season.

In 1976 Tulane Stadium celebrated its 50th birthday with little fanfare. The construction of the Superdome and the subsequent relocation of the Saints and Green Wave, for the 1975 and 1976 seasons respectively, made the outdated building unnecessary. A few years later, the stadium was demolished. College football returned to Uptown when Yulman Stadium—situated immediately lakeside of the old Tulane Stadium site—opened on Sept. 6, 2014. Despite inaugurating the new digs with an early touchdown, Tulane lost the opener to Georgia Tech 38-21. The Green Wave opens this season at home against Wake Forest on Aug. 30.

