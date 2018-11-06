When a team of archaeologists discovered a nearly 1,500-year-old Mayan altar last year, they found themselves in a bit of a bind.
The altar was encased in the snarled roots of a tree. They were deep in the jungle in a remote area in northern Guatemala, and the rainy season was about to begin.
“The rains were coming, and we realized we wouldn’t have enough time to deal with it,” said Marcello A. Canuto, a Tulane University professor and director of the university's Middle American Research Institute who co-led the team.
“We work in an area that is inaccessible. … It takes six hours to get to our site on dirt roads during the dry season. When it gets wet, transportation becomes almost impossible (and) it would’ve taken another month to excavate.”
Instead, Canuto and his team took photographs and carefully re-buried the carved antiquity, waiting patiently for the next season when they could return. This fall, following roughly a month of excavation work, the ancient altar was finally removed in full and taken to its new and permanent home at the National Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology in Guatemala City.
The altar, carved into thick limestone, shows remarkable new evidence of how the Kaanul dynasty, also known as the Snake Kings, first began its two-century domination of the lowland Maya region. Weighing nearly a ton, it dates back to 544 AD, making it the oldest monument Canuto’s team has come across during its work at La Corona, the ancient Mayan court in Guatemala’s Petén Basin, near the Mexican Border.
The altar shows the image of a previously unknown king, Chak Took Ich’aak, carrying a double-headed serpent effigy from which the patron gods emerge. Accompanying that image is a column of hieroglyphs that record the end of a half-katun period in the Long Count Maya calendar.
“The discovery of this altar allows us to identify an entirely new king of La Corona who apparently had close political ties with the capital of the Kaanul kingdom, Dzibanche, and with the nearby city of El Peru-Waka,” Canuto said.
As co-director of the La Corona Regional Archaeological Project, Canuto has been working at the site since 2008, often bringing along his students to participate in the research and excavation trips.
The project’s other co-director, Tomas Barrientos, is the director of the Center for Archaeological and Anthropological Research at the University of the Valley of Guatemala.
“For several centuries during the Classic period, the Kaanul kings dominated much of the Maya Lowlands,” Barrientos said in a statement. “This altar contains information about their early strategies of expansion, demonstrating that La Corona played an important role in the process from the beginning.”
The team also included David Stuart, director of the Mesoamerica Center of the University of Texas at Austin, along with Guatemalan archaeologists Maria Antonieta Cajas and Alejandro González.
Since launching the project, Barrientos and Canuto have directed a multidisciplinary research program focused on the ancient Maya city that has involved archaeological excavation, deciphering hieroglyphics, and studying the regional settlement plans using LiDAR technology, which uses remote sensors to scan through the forest canopy and reveal a vast network of ancient ruins.
“This is one of these altars that has this wonderful way of fitting into the puzzle neatly,” Canuto said. “This is a really interesting story about the expansion of a hegemony and what that means.”