Historic Past, Party Present
A Festive Foundation
In the waning days of the tricentennial of New Orleans (or La Nouvelle-Orleans, Nueva Orleans as the French and Spanish versions), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., New Orleans Alumnae Chapter, presented its 54th debutante cotillion with “NOLA 300” as the title. It unfolded in the InterContinental Hotel with, as headliners, chapter President Pamela M. White, event Chairwoman Wilhemina Hogan Stroughter and Co-chairwomen Robin Edwards-Price and Vyntrella B. Menzies.
The handsome printed program featured “A Message from the President” in which Pamela White discussed the sundry cultural infusions in the Crescent City, saying “these characteristics and more outline the essence of New Orleans.” She continued with the statement that the cotillion’s theme would relish the 300th anniversary of our great city.” Additionally, she thanked and acknowledged all those responsible for the cotillion and how the training received by the 23 debutantes from the Greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas will transform them from “teenage girls into poised confident young ladies.” Over the many years, the honor of being a Delta deb has been bestowed on 1,000 young women, who, as a result, cherish memories and long-lasting friendships.
To initiate the formalities, Keva G. Jones began with an invocation followed by the introduction and formal opening by Stroughter and the subsequent presentations of mothers and escorts of the debutantes, her majesty of 2017 Miss Jade Ivear Peoples, the 2018 debutantes and Royal Court, and the 2018 queen, Miss Haley Amber Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hillary A. Williams Jr., and sponsored by Kenitha Grooms-Williams and Alice J. Grooms. Mr. Marc Anthony Barnes Jr., son of Mr. Barnes and Mrs. Maureen Angel, escorted her.
The royal court, their parents and sponsors were Misses Maya Renae Spears, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald D. Spears, and Merial Laché Spears and Trecenia Conerly-Lewis; Kyndall Jordan Woods, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Woods, and Gwendolyn Stewart-Woods, Mary Little Green and Shirley Patterson Theodore; Angelle Labrie Brown, Dr. and Mrs. Maurice A. Brown, and Carmen Labrie Brown; Peyton Alexandria Walker, Mr. and Mrs. Hiram M. Walker Jr., and Artelia Bennett-Banks; Jourdan Alyssa Mondy, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond E. Mondy Jr., and Diedra Green Mondy and Belencia D’Clare Breaux; and Nya Cheaen Crain, Nia K. Falls, and the Members of New Orleans Alumnae. Their respective escorts were Quincy Michael Thomas, Kimani Coye Jr., Brett Labat, Donovan Reynolds, Donovan Isaac Kaufman and Dohlan Brown Jr.
The 16 debutantes, their parents and their sponsors were Misses Daria Gabriella Ball, Mr. and Mrs. Ado W. Ball, and Monitetra King; Jordan Kelly Boshea, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Boshea, and Monitetra King; Amaayah Ayanna Bryant, Jacques Jackson and Trina Jackson, and Monique R. Drake; Kyla Joné Johnson, Tracey P. Johnson and Warlene M. Dumas, her sponsor; Sydney Jasmine Johnson, Warren E. Johnson and Cowen R. Johnson, and the Members of New Orleans Alumnae; Alexis Jones, Gary Jones and Nicole Jones, and Dorothy M. Roussell; Lenelle Amanda Lennox, Danielle Marie Benoit, and Marie Short Benoit; and Erin Therese London, Mr. and Mrs. Cade J. London, and Shirley Patterson Theodore. Their respective escorts were Clyde Gabriel Ball, Miles Haney, David Fredward Price, Tyriq Christian Jude Dominguez, Justin Alexander Hicks, Alquan Rashaan Cornish, Dernelle Lee Brown Jr. and Cade J. London Jr.
And, Misses Sommer Alexis Madison, Mr. and Mrs. Tracy D. Madison, and Troye Madison Washington; Taryn Jacqueline Madison, Mr. and Mrs. Terrance D. Madison, and Troye Madison Washington; Jaelynn Michaela Lauren Maldonado, Jason Maldonado and Dwan Hunter-Moore, and Janet Rousell Jackson and Karen Clark Hunter; Jazmine Piper Renee Marsalis, Mr. and Mrs. Delfeayo F. Malsalis, and Dione Joseph Breckenridge; Cyndi Victoria Samuel, Marc Samuel and Romy Schofield-Samuel, and Vera Chapman Seals; Alex Gabrielle Franki Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Wondell N. Smith Sr., and Artelia Bennett-Banks; Kennedi Rae White, Kenny R. White and Trudy Ferrand White, and Roxane Watts and Jasmyne Watts; and Ciana Patricia Williams, Daryl Jones and Kendra Riley-Williams, and Cynthia V. Gilbert. Their escorts were Jermaude Booker Jr., Kevin Andrew Johnson Jr., Andreas Clayton Palmer, Bryce Kolby Dillon, Jyde Seth Manson, Cornelius Johnson, Tre’Jean Kyron Boudreaux and Jacob Ryland Parker.
Misses Mondy and Maldonado and Mr. Barnes were scholarship recipients; Miss Boshea was Miss Congeniality; Miss Johnson, Most Cooperative Deb; Mr. Reynolds, Most Cooperative Escort; Misses London and Spears were Community Service Award recipients; and Misses Spears, queen Haley Amber Williams and Mondy were Jabberwock Award recipients. Thanks tapped the sorors responsible for the awards.
In addition to chapter President Pamela White, who made the Royal Toast, officers present were Cherylann Westerfield, Cherrilynne Washington Thomas, Dawn Craft. Valerie Hollomon Waller, Roxanne Watts and Keva G. Jones. Past presidents in attendance were Gloria Bryant-Banks, Margaret Ferguson Washington, Carolyn E. Lewis, Pamela Moore Rogers, Gloria Bartley Moultrie, Sharon Cannon, Leslie Howard and Cheya Head Jenkins. Cynthia Victoria Gilbert, Catina Green Peoples and Lacey Seals were the narrators with Margaret F. Washington as the alternate.
A particular highlight was the Delta Sigma Theta Waltz for the debutantes and escorts. General dancing followed. As entertainers, the names to know were Studio K Dance Company LLC (Karen Davis-Jones) and Black Cat Productions 4 X 4.
“NOLA 300” titled the lovely ado, which will provide queen Haley and her celebrated cohorts a plethora of memories in the years to come.
All the President’s Circle
The historic home of Jason Waguespack and Jeff Morgan was the site for socializing connected with the President’s Circle of the Preservation Resource Center. Attendees included past prezzes Julie Habetz, Will Hales, Jackie Derks, Sonny Shields with wife Laura, Gloria Norman, Randy Opotowsky, Nadja Bynum and husband Adolf and Hal Williamson. Marshall Hevron made rounds as the current president.
Danielle Del Sol, the center's executive director, gave a short presentation on the future plans of the 45-year-old organization, finding attentive listeners in the above, as well as board member Charles Urstadt and David Bernard, Jimmy and Pixie Reiss, Sandy Rosenthal, Jonathan Shaver, Anne Teague Landis and others. All enjoyed the catering by Laura Arrowood and admired the arrangements by Mitch’s Flowers. Chatter concerned the next center events: the annual Shotgun House Tour on March 23-24, and the 42nd annual Julia Jump on April 5 in The Sanlin Building on Canal Street. Future — and formidable — fun.