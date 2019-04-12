Even though Olivia Katherine Millet and Zachary Michael Loupe had a number of mutual friends growing up in Laplace, it wasn’t until they attended St. Charles Catholic High School that they met — in a chemistry lab group. (It must have made an impression on Zach, because he is now a chemical engineer.)

"We were friends before we started dating our senior year of high school," said Olivia.

Good chemistry ensued, as the duo dated while attending LSU.

A little more than a year after graduation, Zach popped the question.

There were a few rough drafts, admitted Zach, with one idea of proposing during a hot-air balloon ride, the other during a visit to a historic plantation.

"But once I saw my aunt’s backyard (in Old Metairie)," said Zach. "I knew it would be the most perfect intimate spot to ask Olivia to spend the rest of our life together." 

MilletLoupewedding.momdaughter.jpg

Olivia Millet's mother, Monette Millet, helps Oliva get into her custom Monique Lhullier dress from I Do Bridal Couture in Baton Roube. Monette wears a Marchesa Couture dress from her boutique, Chatta Box, which has locations in Metairie and Baton Rouge. Olivia works in the Baton Rouge store as buyer and stylist.

"I was super surprised," said Olivia, admitting she knew they were going to be engaged and married, but wasn't expecting the proposal on the day that it happened.

Zach set the scene in his aunt’s backyard by stringing up photos of senior prom, graduations, Carnival balls and other events important to them. The ruse to get Olivia there was Zach saying they had to stop at his aunt’s house to get something she had forgotten on the way to a family brunch in New Orleans.

"After celebratory Champagne with our moms," said Olivia. "We headed to my parents’ home in Destrehan where about 50 of our closest friends were there to celebrate. And it was all planned by Zach."

MilletLoupewedding.couplefrenchquarter.jpg

Zachary Loupe and Olivia Millet on their wedding day, Feb. 2, 2019, in the French Quarter.

Olivia and Zach had a little over a year to organize the nuptials, with the wedding date of Feb. 2, 2019. The attention to detail comes naturally to Olivia and her mother, Monette Romair Millet, who owns Chatta Box Boutique. Olivia works as a stylist and buyer for the second location in Baton Rouge, which opened after Hurricane Katrina.

The colors of the wedding started with the fashion.

“I really fell in love with the bridesmaids' dress by Marchesa, and that’s how the blush theme emerged,” said Olivia. “From there, we started playing around with different shades of coral, pinks, mixed with neutrals. Between the flowers and the fashion, we wanted to inject something a little special and make it unique for Zach and I.”

“Bella Blooms Floral really brought it with the flowers and the entrance to Old Ursuline Convent Museum,” said Olivia.

The museum is next St. Mary’s Catholic Church,  where the couple were married.

“The tent with antique chandeliers filled with the most beautiful greenery led into the most amazing archway filled with coral, peach, white flowers. It was dreamy and more than we could have imagined,” said Olivia. (Pink is not even one of her favorite colors, Olivia said, “but I absolutely loved how everything turned out.”)

When Olivia and her father, David Millet Jr., arrived a little early at the church and had to wait outside, her mother suggested a sneak peek of the reception decor. “Walking through the doors of the convent gave me all of the feelings of excitement, nervousness, and I knew I was ready to walk down the aisle,” said Olivia. “Something about seeing all the hard work we put into the day just made me so ready to see Zach and marry him.”

The Details :

Invitation and program: Scriptura

Save-the-date: The Queen Bee, Baton Rouge

Illustrations (for above): Lauren Bordelon

Wedding dress: Custom Monique Lhuillier from I Do Bridal Couture, Baton Rouge; “Exit jacket”: Nour Hammour leather jacket personalized with “Mrs. Loupe” on the back, Chatta Box Boutique; Shoes: Custom Dee Keller shoes with initials and date of wedding on the sole

Makeup: Abby Manuel Makeup (bridal party by Jessica Carnley)

Hair: Mercer Studio, Baton Rouge 

Bridesmaids dresses: Marchesa Notte from Chatta Box Boutique

Junior bridesmaids: Terani Couture, Chatta Box Boutique

Flower girls’ ensembles: Sherri Hill, Chatta Box Boutique

Grooms and groomsmen tuxedos: Formal Connections Laplace

Mother-of-bride dress: Marchesa Couture, Chatta Box Boutique

Mother-of-groom dress: Badgley Mischka Couture, Chatta Box Boutique

Rings: Rothschild Diamond

Church: St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Old Ursuline Convent

Officiant: Father Stephen Dardis, Holy Family Church, Luling

Reception: Old Ursuline Convent Museum

Flowers: Bella Blooms Floral

Furniture for reception: Outdoor sofas, ottomans, French benches, Eros Mandeville

Other rentals: Perrier Party Rentals

Personalized go cups, monogrammed napkins: Party Cup Express

Catering: Ralph Brennan’s Catering; and raw and chargrilled oysters by Deanie’s Seafood

Wedding and groom cakes: Zoe’s Bakery, Covington

Band: Phunky Monkeys

Photo booth: GoGo Booth

Event planner: Elyse Jennings Weddings

Photographer: Greer Gattuso Photography

Videographer: Nathan Willis Wedding Films 

Follow Sue Strachan on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SueStrachan504.

View comments