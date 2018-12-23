The members of Swans, Inc., gathered for their 28th biennial debutante ball, marking the 66th-anniversary celebration of the organization, Saturday in the Celestin Ballroom of the Hyatt Hotel.
Eight debutantes were introduced to society with the theme, “Celebrating a Legacy of Hope, Peace and Love.” The cotillion was the culmination of a year of activities that included monthly charm and etiquette classes, career planning/college preparation and networking workshops, community service projects, a fashion and talent production, essay and scrapbook contests, fine dining experience and the presentation tea.
Miss Najah Patrice Nicholas reigned as queen. She is the daughter of Mr. Johnnie and Mrs. Danielle Little.
The First Princess, Amaya Kristina Price, is the daughter of Alton Robertson and Dwanlynette Price. Second Princess was Alana Michelle Porter, daughter of James Porter Jr. and Shanna Brimmer-Porter.
Debutantes were Misses Jasmine Nicole Cain, a senior at Edna Karr Magnet School, daughter of Deniell Cain and Chantell Irvin; Ayssia Crockem of Fort Worth, daughter of Lt. Col. Robert Spencer and Dr. India Larkins Crockem; Christian Michelle Janeau, daughter of Pastor Christopher Michael and Mrs. Cyntrell Howard Janeau; Traci Antoinette Smith, daughter of Mr. Byron and Mrs. Jennifer Smith; and Kia Washington, daughter of Korea Washington Sr. and Lashunta Turcuit.
Attendants to the queen were Misses Tykeya Chaliz Dejoie, daughter of Reginald and Joy Dejoie Jr.; and Janee Azalia Young, daughter of Freddie Young and Dionne Lewis. Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Debreace Nequette Bates, daughter of Damon and Ernestine Bates Sr.; and Davion Marie Boykins, daughter of Alvin Myers and Joanna Miller.
Herald and pages to the queen were Masters Damon Cornell Bates Jr., son of Damon and Ernestine Bates; Reginald Farrell Dejoie III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dejoie Jr.; and Jacob Henry Gardner, son of Morgan Gardner and Christina Long.
Also attending was past queen, Miss Haileé Blount, and the ladies-in-waiting of her court, Misses Rhiley Bickham, daughter of Chris Bickham and Marshanda Lewis and Patricia Smith; and Leyah Antoinette Dejoie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dejoie Jr.
The escorts for the debutantes were Messrs. Myles Spencer Crockem, De’Quon Farris, Kyle Bryan Fulton, Cornelius Johnson II, Micah Lewis, William Nichols, Brice Austin Toumba and Jamie Vance Jr.
Mistress of ceremonies was Mrs. Cynthia Butler McIntyre. Toasts to queen and debutantes were given by Judge June Darensburg. The court also received citations from U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond; New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, and Kenner Councilman Gregory Carroll. Culminating the presentation was the traditional second line complete with umbrella decorated by the debutantes.
Following the meal, a crest-decorated cake was served followed by general dancing with Clark Knighten and the 4X4 Connection Band, DJ 3127 and the Young Pinstripe Brass Band.
Founded by 10 educators at Kenner Colored High School in 1952, the legacy continues, having served more than 500 young ladies in the yearlong leadership development experience. Debra Houston Edwards serves as president and ball chairwoman. Quintella Boult Cola and Traci Brimmer Smothers served as co-directors of debutante affairs. Shanna Brimmer Porter, Joy Dejoie and Rebecca Drew chaired and co-chaired the junior court. Shirley G. Williams chaired the presentation tea and served as ball co-chairwoman. Raina Edwards-Elder chaired the fashion/talent show and served as choreographer. LaSandra Gordon co-chaired the program committee.