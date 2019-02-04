New Orleans threw a Super Bowl boycott party. It was a hit.

Massive crowds took the streets for a second line that drew attention around the nation and the city managed to slash its ratings for the big games by more than half from a season ago.

Here's what some other outlets and reporters are saying about Sunday's festivities.

Some quick takes:

A tantrum for the ages down there. https://t.co/n0pynvfjGI — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 3, 2019

I thought those Saints fans protesting the Super Bowl today looked pretty foolish, but it looks like they were able to get the Patriots and Rams to boycott the first half. Powerful gesture. — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) February 4, 2019

Some stories from around the media landscape:

NBC News: Saints fans, still feeling sting of loss, boycott Super Bowl with New Orleans flair

"Bars are refusing to show the game, parades and protests have kicked off, and an outdoor party organized in less than two weeks sold out."

Yahoo! Sports: Saints were robbed of Super Bowl, but New Orleans is winning the day with protest parade and parties

"When it comes to the aftermath of The Game That Must Not Be Mentioned and Sunday’s outright fraudulent Super Bowl LIE, well, the city did its thing: It refused to watch the “big” game.

"Instead, it came together. It rejoiced. It celebrated a glorious New Orleans Saints season that was stolen from it. And it may have been over-served."

Yahoo! Sports: New Orleans paper ignores Super Bowl by printing 'Super Bowl' on front page twice

"With the game officially over, and the Monday papers about to be released, it’s possible this entire saga is just about over. Given how passionate and relentless Saints players and fans have been since the NFC Championship, that feels unlikely."

CNN: The Saints weren't even in the Super Bowl, but their fans still threw the biggest party

"As other football fans slogged their way through the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, Saints fans flooded the streets of New Orleans Sunday in celebration of their team, in defiance of the NFL and in an attempt to heal.

"Boycott Bowl, the creation of heartbroken Saints fans, proved that nothing -- not even a devastating no-call snatching away their team's chance at a spot in the NFL's big game -- can get in the way of a New Orleans party."

SB Nation: The Saints fans’ Boycott Bowl was more interesting than the actual Super Bowl

"NOLA is channeling its anger — and there’s a lot, Saints fans have even sued the NFL over the non-call — into a giant party all Super Bowl-long, and it looks like they had more fun than anybody."

