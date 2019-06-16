Campbell Christine Drennan
• Daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Campbell Drennan III and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Cleland Powell III
• Graduated from Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Pennslyvania.
• Attending Elon University
Scuba diving has appeal for Miss Campbell Christine Drennan, particularly in exotic locales such as Australia, Costa Rica and the British Virgin Islands.
One of those destinations might hold the future base of studies for this Elon, N.C., student as she has plans to study abroad.
She is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Campbell Drennan III and the stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Cleland Powell III. Her mother is the former Claudia Claverie Carrere.
At the Pennsylvania school, Campbell was captain of the cross country and track squads, a peer group leader, vice president of the Marshall Literary Society and on the yearbook staff. She received the All-League Track and Cross Country award.
At the North Carolina university, she is involved with Elonthon Volunteer Organization that benefits the Duke Children's Hospital.
She has served as a counselor at Rockbrook Camp for Girls in Brevard, North Carolina, and as an intern for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.