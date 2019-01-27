The eighth Nyx Myx Masquerade Ball on Saturday was a black-and-white-themed gala at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Reigning as Goddess Nyx VIII was Miss Shelby Seuzeneau, the krewe's first legacy goddess. She is the daughter of Mrs. Lori Seuzeneau, who reigned as Goddess Nyx V, and Mr. Kevin Seuzeneau. The monarch's dress was fashioned of Chinese lace made of metallic bouillon silver threads. The lace pattern was encrusted with aurora borealis sequins and bugle beads. Austrian rhinestone trimmings embellished the neckline and waistline. The Medici collar matched the dress and was accented with silver bugle beading at the edges. Her aurora borealis crown and matching scepter finished her royal attire.
A native New Orleanian, Goddess Shelby is an undergrad student at Loyola University, member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Tri-Beta Biological Honor Society, Health Advocates and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
The ball was led by the captain, Mrs. Julie Lea, wife of Mr. Chris Lea. The captain’s Parisian-inspired ensemble alluded to the secret parade theme. She wore a black gown accented with a plunging neckline adorned with baby pink feathers and Austrian rhinestone trimming. Her skirt of black and white striped ruffles was edged in pink trim. Her collar was a tribute to the city, including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and specialty drinks, as well as icons of Paris, the Eiffel Tower specifically. With a lighted "NYX," her collar was finished by black ostrich feathers and pink Lady Amherst feathers on the perimeter of the collar. A crown of silver Swarovski crystals and matching scepter completed the sparkling ensemble.
The officers were set apart by wearing white opera-length gloves.
Entertainment included the Nola Nyxettes and a mini parade featuring the St. Augustine High School "Marching 100" Band, escorted by New Orleans Police Department motorcycles.
The guests enjoyed a seated dinner. The Rat Pack performed, followed by the sounds of No Idea Band.