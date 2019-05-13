Neutral Ground Podcast logo

The 29th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.

In the 29th episode: LaToya Cantrell has spent much of her first year as New Orleans mayor in a battle with tourism interests to secure more money to repair rotting city infrastructure. She was fairly successful: She got most but not all of what she wanted, and not all of it coming from the sources she had identified. It's been a tumultuous first year in other ways. The Advocate's City Hall reporting duo, Jessica Williams and Jeff Adelson, huddle with host Gordon Russell to talk about the ups and downs. 

