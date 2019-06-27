One of Touro Infirmary’s newest employees is a bit of a celebrity.

When he moseys through the health care center’s Prytania Street campus, people rush toward him, hoping for a quick cuddle. But his uniform clearly states, “Please don’t pet me, I’m working” — so they smile and coo instead.

That’s because this recent hire is a frisky, 4-month-old yellow Labrador retriever, training to become a therapy dog. His name, stamped on his plastic work badge, is Touro.

“Patients and staff are overwhelmingly happy to see him,” said Maggie Homer, a speech therapist at Touro Infirmary who's in charge of raising the pup.

“It can take us 15 minutes to get inside the hospital,” she said. “Everybody is calling him, and he’s looking everywhere.”

Then, she said, Touro gets tired and “splats” on his belly.

Veterans and dogs

The canine eventually makes his way into the Touro Rehabilitation Center, where he works alongside fellow Lab Indie, 3 months old.

Both puppies arrived at Touro through a partnership with United States Veterans Service Dogs, a Marrero-based organization that pairs veterans with physical and mental disabilities with a service dog.

“The USVSD breeds dogs to become service dogs, and then they find volunteers to be puppy raisers,” said Maggie Watson, Indie’s puppy raiser and a physical therapist at Touro.

Cody Bellanger, the CEO and director of training and client services for the veterans organization, was familiar with Touro’s Rehabilitation Center and thought the facility would be an ideal setting for a program that pairs Touro’s staff with puppies.

“We showed the trainers ways the dogs could help them do their jobs,” said Bellanger.

On the job training

Within the next year, Touro and Indie will master 30 commands, including the basics of sit, stay and heel. The pups will also learn how to read and perform commands written on an index card; open and close a door by tugging on a rope; remove socks from their human’s feet; and refrain from eating food off the floor — to keep them from consuming medications dropped on the ground.

Both Labs live with their raisers. They arrive at the hospital about 7 a.m. each day and spend the day training and helping the therapists with their tasks.

While there, Touro and Indie are exposed to equipment they're likely to encounter when partnered with a veteran: wheelchairs, treadmills and other beeping and buzzing machines used in treatment facilities.

Touro and Indie learn through practice and positive reinforcement.

“Indie is very food-motivated,” said Watson.

On a recent Friday afternoon, Indie followed Watson and Homer around the rehab center, patiently waiting for a treat. At some point, the fur ball stuck her wet nose in Homer’s pocket, in search of one. Touro, meanwhile, tried snagging a snack from Watson’s hand by hopping in the air.

Spreading joy

Their jobs are serious. But with their happy tails and soft paws, the puppies spread joy throughout the hospital.

Some patients tell Homer that Touro reminds them of their dog at home.

“Seeing him can be so beneficial for people,” she said.

At 16 to 18 months, the puppies will begin more formal training under the direction of veterans organization. Then they'll be permanently partnered with a veteran.

“The puppy raisers are so vital to our success,” said Bellanger. “Without those volunteers, we don't have a program. These dogs need to be raised in a one-on-one environment.”

The nonprofit is about a year old.

"We had some dogs cross-donated from other organizations to get us started, and we purchased some older dogs. We have 10 graduated teams so far," Bellanger said. "The class of dogs in training right now are the first that were born and raised in our program, and they will graduate later this year."

Since more than 1,600 veterans have applied for a service dog, the group relies heavily on donations and help from volunteers. The organization works with close to 500 volunteers.

Bellanger hopes to see an uptick in support from the local community, and eventually to expand his group's partnership with Touro.

“It has to benefit both parties, and it does. The hospital has been excited about the dogs, and the dogs have been doing great. The patients and the staff are excited and saying how much better their day is, because they get to see the dogs,” said Bellanger.

“If they need a hug, or they need to talk ... they have their puppy time.”

