Love & Happiness
Warm wishes were the order of the day as WVUE chief meterologist David Bernard and Charles Urstadt, businessman and board chair of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, held a party for close friends and family at the downtown eatery NOCHI. Cleverly disguised as a birthday celebration, the party turned out to be an announcement of the couple's wedding just hours before.
Time to Shine
Arthur Roger Gallery opened 'Chihuly,' an exhibit of the work of famed glass artist Dale Chihuly. The dazzling sculptures are complemented by a set of paintings and a video showing the artist's technique.