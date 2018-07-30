They owned cemeteries and brothels, made shoes and corsets, taught dance and told fortunes.
Overcoming a lack of political clout and official skepticism, women in early New Orleans made their way in a man's world and made their mark on the city.
A new exhibit at the main public library spotlights the contributions of women to the economy of New Orleans in its first 100 years, a tricentennial project where “women’s work” is on display.
Packed into one long double-sided glass case and a large bookcase are their stories. Like its topic, the exhibit is unobtrusive but powerful.
The stories are told with business cards, newspaper ads, news clippings, legal documents and hand-written pages. Each depicts the story of a female business or property owner, for most from a time long before women won the right to vote in 1920.
“We chose 57 women at random,” says Irene Wainwright, one of the curators with Wayne Everard. Wainwright and Everard are former Louisiana Division/City archivists at the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library, where the exhibit, sponsored by NOLA4Women, is on display on the third floor.
The biographical capsules on display, they say, are the proverbial tip of the iceberg. Curious visitors can delve deeper into the library’s vast archives and collections.
The headliner of the exhibit is Baroness de Pontalba, whose red-brick row houses (now apartments with a National Historic Landmark address) built in the late 1840s still stand on both sides of Jackson Square in the French Quarter. A successful businesswoman in her own right, after inheriting her father’s estate, the Baroness (Micaela Leonarda Almonester) spent $300,000 on the buildings trimmed with the iconic cast-iron scrollwork. She was often criticized for wearing pants on the construction site at a time women only wore skirts. The Bulletproof Baroness, as she came to be known, was shot four times by her father-in-law who wanted possession of her inherited money. She survived, but he killed himself that evening with the same dueling pistol he had used on the baroness.
But the privilege and wealth of a baroness are far from a theme in this history of women, “Female Enterprise from 1819-1927.”
“Some were successful business owners, while many struggled to support themselves and their families. Some were widows, who, despite a lack of prior experience, continued to operate their husbands’ businesses, often very successfully, sometimes temporarily. Some were single women who found their own individual avenues into the economic structure of the city. Some were wives or daughters who inherited property; other acquired real estate on their own. All had to battle the social and economic norms of a male-dominated society that made successful female enterprise far less attainable than it is today,” wrote the curators.
“Female Enterprise from 1819-1927” includes women who made shoes (even wooden ones), millinery, French corsets and artificial flowers. Others were bakers, caterers, teachers, dancers, fortune-tellers, musicians. Several were wives who took over their deceased husband’s undertaking businesses.
Another, Louise Llulla, became the proprietor of St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in 1888, upon the death of her father, Spanish duelist Joseph “Pepe” Llulla. He had purchased the cemetery as an investment in 1857 (although lore has it that he needed a place to bury his victims from the several dozen duels he fought in his lifetime). Louise maintained proprietorship until her death in 1902.
Of the four female undertakers featured in the exhibit, one of them was the first African-American funeral director in the country. Gertrude Pocte Geddes Willis was born in 1878 in St. Bernard Parish and moved to New Orleans with her family as a young child. In 1898, she married Clem Geddes, who inherited a funeral home business from his father. When he died in 1913, she took over. Her funeral business was among the first to introduce a precursor to burial insurance. Willis died in 1970; The Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home is still run by the Geddes family today.
Quite often, the story of a widow inheriting her spouse’s business involves legal battles to maintain ownership. In the case of undertaker Eva Werner, her second husband attempted to take sole custody of the business she inherited from her first husband. The battle went all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court, where the final judgment rejected her claim that the business was her separate property. But not all battles were lost. Myra Clark Gaines, the wealthiest women in the country during her lifetime (1804-1885), was worth $35 million, due to an inheritance from her father. To secure her claim to the family fortune, she fought the Louisiana courts throughout her lifetime with the longest running civil lawsuit in American history.
Prostitution was also a thriving business in this era, and Julia Dean operated brothels as early as 1868 on both Basin Street and Customhouse Street in the years before and after Storyville. The 1870 census shows her as owning $3,000 in personal property with three courtesans and three domestic servants in her household. The Feb. 25, 1906, Sunday Sun referred to her as “the oldest landlady in the district today.” But there is also a copy of an 1880 warrant for her arrest for her “having rented or hired rooms to women notoriously abandoned to lewdness,” although she challenged her incarceration and secured her own release.
On what is now part of the Monteleone Hotel in the French Quarter once stood Hotel Victor. The Chamber of Commerce in 1894 described Louise Bero’s hotel as “a favorite resort for the traveling commercial man ... a new house of modern appointments ... The Victor has baths on every floor, reading room, elevator, electric lights, and every comfort and convenience. Its rates are $1 to $3 a day.” After her death in 1897, Bero’s husband allowed the lease and the contents of the hotel to be sold.
Marie Justine Cirnaire Couvent, born in Africa, came to New Orleans around 1806 by way of St. Domingue. Already a free woman, she purchased property in the city. When she died in 1832, her will stated that her land “at the corner of Grands Hommes and Union streets be forever dedicated and employed for the establishment of a free school for the orphans of color of the Faubourg Marigny.” Ten years later, L’Institution Catholique des Orphelins Indigents was established.
When Bertha Kamien secured commercial property downtown in 1920 for $122,000, she made headlines in a local paper: "Woman Purchases Building at St. Charles and Common." “It took a woman,” the newspaper wrote, “whose family has led in the development of the street (St. Charles Avenue), to step in and pay more than any of the realty investors were willing to risk. Events may show that she was wiser than they.” She leased the ground floor to the Liggett Drug store company, which, three years later, extended their lease for another 14 years at $150,000. She went on in later years to purchase additional property downtown.
The stories that fit into the confined space of this exhibit not only tell the story of female entrepreneurs in New Orleans, but the important backstory is there as well.
To view the exhibit online, go to http://archives.nolalibrary.org/~nopl/exhibits/fe/femaleenterprise.htm
Female Enterprise: Women Business and Property Owners in New Orleans 1819 to 1927
WHERE: New Orleans Public Library
Main Branch Downtown, 219 Loyola Ave., Third Floor
WHEN: During library hours until 2019