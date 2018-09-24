Stacks of heavy cardboard boxes, sealed with duct tape, crowd the guest bedroom of the Patton family’s Arabella Street home. But they’re not stuffed with family belongings. Each box contains books donated by authors and publishers from around the country, Canada and even Japan, en route to a small town in the Mississippi Delta.
Camille Patton, 17, maintains two Free Little Libraries in Leland, Mississippi, where she has relatives. It's a city of fewer than 5,000, with high poverty and low literacy rates.
“I hope my library can play some small part in helping to improve literacy and that children in Leland start to get more of the opportunities that have been available to me,” said Camille, a student at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
Little Free Libraries in whimsical shapes dot the neighborhoods of the Crescent City. There are more than 70,000 around the world, including 103 mapped and registered in New Orleans. They can be found on private property — on the front lawn of a person’s home, for example — and public property (with permission from the owner).
Most people register on LittleFreeLibrary.org and add the location of their setup, along with a picture, to the worldwide library map.
But no libraries showed up on the map of the Mississippi Delta, so Camille decided to build one.
In May, just before summer break, Camille installed her library near a basketball court; her uncle added a second library near a set of baseball fields. Local children frequent both locations.
“It was a new source of books for kids, and they could get them right as school was ending,” said Camille.
The books quickly disappeared, one by one.
“I realized I didn't have enough books to keep it up, so I started asking around for book donations,” Camille said.
She made requests at school, on social media and at The Milton H. Latter Memorial Library on St. Charles Avenue.
“They've been very generous in helping me get started with a couple of boxes of used books,” Camille said of the public library.
She also contacted authors and publishers — a move that “triggered a lot of really generous responses” — and visited two book conventions that met in New Orleans during the summer.
“I was able to go to these conventions and meet authors and publishers, and just get boxes and boxes of books as donations,” Camille said. Some books were signed “to the children of Leland.”
Over the past few months, Camille has received nearly 1,500 books. Her collection comprises mostly colorful children’s books, but also books for young readers and adults, and it represents various cultures and genres.
The authors who’ve sent her books include Erin Entrada Kelly, a 2018 Newbery Medal winner; Mac Barnett, a New York Times best-selling author whose picture books include two Caldecott Medal award-winning collaborations; and Claudia Mills, the author of more than 50 books for young readers.
The authors also send Camille sweet notes: “It warms my heart to be part of your effort.” “I love that you’re doing this!” “I’m so moved by your drive and thoughtfulness in thinking of less fortunate children.”
Camille is now in the process of building a third library, which will likely remain close to home.
“I'm going to try to install it in New Orleans so that I can have a library that's a little easier for me to personally refill and keep track of,” she said.
Although she plans on applying for grants so she can sustain the libraries “in a more meaningful way,” Camille must also consider her college and career plans.
She hopes to attend the University of Notre Dame but hasn’t settled on a major.
“I'm kind of an all-around student, so I don't really know what I want to do yet,” Camille said, adding that she’s interested in medicine, Chinese and history.
This may seem like a surprising admission from someone who’s so passionate about promoting literacy. But clearly, Camille is still writing her story. And like a good book, it will keep you guessing.