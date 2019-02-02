boycott

Graphic via Dan Swenson

What Super Bowl? 

As a football game is played at some time in some city on some TV station, New Orleans has a host of boycott events to keep you busy. 

Whether it's the Puppy Bowl, a special rerun, a timely parade, or Choppa Style on the stage, follow along with live updates from all around the city. 

