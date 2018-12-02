For many New Orleans theaters, it's the season for holiday cheer to take center stage. December offers a full slate of festive programming for New Orleans audiences, recently kicking off with “The Santaland Diaries” at Teatro Wego and the original holiday musical “Mandatory Merriment” at Southern Rep.
“The Santaland Diaries,” adapted by Joe Mantello from the popular essay by writer, humorist and NPR contributor David Sedaris, is the mostly true story of Sedaris’ experiences working as one of Santa’s helpers at Macy’s department store in New York City.
Presented by Jefferson Performing Arts Society, “The Santaland Diaries” (through Dec. 23) is directed by A.J. Allegra and stars Alex Martinez Wallace, both members of local troupe the NOLA Project. Quick-paced and engaging, the one-man show is rooted in Sedaris’ darkly sardonic wit. Wallace aptly embodies the eye-rolling, teeth-gritting writer forced to endure an endless pageant of annoyed shoppers, fed-up parents, clueless kids and relentlessly cheerful co-workers.
Those familiar with Sedaris’ writing will recognize in the script his deadpan style and writerly remove, as he details the various demeaning jobs required of Santaland’s elves (and the code of conduct in the store’s “Elfin Guide”) and fleshes out the characters he encounters along the way, like the mom-groping elf Sedaris dubs “The Walrus” who fancies himself a ladies' man, or the wannabe starving-artist he calls “Flaky.”
Of course, Sedaris doesn’t overlook his own bad behavior. Wallace approaches the character with both insidious enthusiasm and irritation, finding ways go beyond just an impression of Sedaris, as he drinks, smokes and reveals what he’d really like to say to a woman who threatens to get him fired.
The set by Kristin Blatchford effectively stages the scene with its oversized candy canes, towering drifts of fake snow and extra-large presents. The festive design is impressive in its own right but also serves as a lively contrast to the show’s dour humor and illustrates the contrived nature of the holiday magic exposed by the play.
While “The Santaland Diaries” isn’t really an ode to the miracles of Christmas, it’s a good laugh for those who believe the true Christmas miracle is simply surviving the season.
“Mandatory Merriment” at Southern Rep (through Dec. 23) offers audiences a holiday show set closer to home, as a ragtag cast of characters find themselves stranded in a French Quarter bar when the city is hit by a freak snowstorm.
Directed by Leslie Castay, who co-created the show with Ian Hoch, “Mandatory Merriment” is a delightful holiday musical with a local touch.
Leaning on a lineup of mostly ‘60s-era pop and R&B holiday numbers — some familiar hits, some lesser-known gems — the show features a cast of bright, energetic performers, a trio of talented musicians and a convincing set design (by David Raphel) that lovingly honors the city’s cozy and crummy dives.
Clint Johnson stars as Dewey, a bartender at Benny’s. The bar’s owner and namesake is played by Alan Payne (who does double duty as the show’s musical director). The pair are doing their best to keep the old-school watering hole afloat while locals and tourists flock to fancier fare.
When a blizzard lands unexpectedly just days before Christmas and the city issues a mandatory “invacuation” (all hilariously conveyed through a series of news segments on the bar’s TV screens by local newsmen Lee Zurik and David Bernard), Dewey and Benny find themselves snowed in with jazz singer Angela (Whitney Mixon), a city inspector named Curtis (Chivas Michael), and Ryan and Maggie (Ian Hoch and Meredith Long), a vacationing couple from Iowa.
Written by Hoch, the show finds plenty of real emotion in these stock characters, revealing frustrations, uncertainties and endearingly tender moments as the unlikely group faces the prospect of spending Christmas together in the bar. The script is also peppered with lots of locals-only humor, taking shots at Airbnb, the Sewerage and Water Board and others, while also playfully paying homage to the city’s many idiosyncrasies (the jokes and the shout-outs are too good to spoil here).
Johnson nearly steals the show with his bluesy take on Aaron Neville’s “Please Come Home for Christmas,” and Long’s rendition of “Naughty Would Be Nice for Christmas” is a fun show-stopper that closes the first act. As Curtis, Michael delivers a confident rendition of the Bing Crosby hit “A Marshmallow World,” while Mixon shows off her jazz vocal chops on songs like “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Payne is at the keyboard for most numbers, leading a tight, tasteful band that includes Steven Kennedy on guitar and Travis Henthorn on drums.
The show’s momentum takes a dip early in the second act as the tempo slows down and the songs overshadow the story, but the narrative makes a strong recovery and leads to a truly touching conclusion.
In addition to “The Santaland Diaries” and “Mandatory Merriment,” the holiday cheer keeps rolling with upcoming shows that include: Le Petit’s take on the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” (December 7-23); the screen-to-stage adaptation of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (December 7-16); the offbeat Tennessee Williams ode to Christmas in the Quarter, “The Mutilated” (December 7-22); and “Elf the Musical” at the Saenger Theater (December 18-23).
*********************************
“The Santaland Diaries”
WHEN: through December 23
WHERE: 177 Sala Ave., Westwego
TICKETS: $20-30
INFO: www.JPAS.org or (504) 885-2000
“Mandatory Merriment”
WHEN: through December 23
WHERE: 2541 Bayou Road
TICKETS: $40
INFO: www.SouthernRep.com or (504) 522-6545