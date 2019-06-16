Caroline Louise Viator
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stafford Jude Viator
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending the University of Alabama
After a summer in the mountains of Austria, Miss Caroline Louise Viator will return to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to continue her studies to pursue a degree in finance.
She will attend the University of New Orleans Innsbruck Summer School program.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stafford Jude Viator. Her mother is the former Susan Marie Musso.
At Sacred Heart, Caroline was on the tennis and volleyball teams, was a peer support leader and campus minister, was active in Relay for Life and the Legacy Donor Foundation Club and a member of Mu Alpha Theta. She graduated with high honors.
In Alabama, she is the new member chairwoman for Kappa Kappa Gamma, a volunteer with Reading is Key and Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama. She also serves as a Southern Smash ambassador for the university. She is on the president's list and a member of the National Honor Society of Collegiate Scholars.
She has interned as an event planner, a camp counselor and child care.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a maid in Squires, a dancer in Les Pierrettes and a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris.