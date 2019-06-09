Family, friends and fans of Leah Chase — the Queen of Creole Cuisine — will be gathering Monday to pay their respects to the legendary New Orleans figure who died a week ago.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Chase's family church, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip St., in New Orleans. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Rosary will begin immediately following visitation, with the Mass beginning at noon.
The Mass will be broadcast and streamed live to allow people to watch remotely. Public television station WLAE-TV will broadcast the service live on the following channels:
- Broadcast channel 32
- Cox channels 714 and 1014
- AT&T channels 32 and 1032
- Charter channels 11 and 711
WLAE-TV will also stream the funeral live on Facebook. The funeral service will also be streamed live on thedailymass.com and on BoxCast.tv at this link.
Following the service, around 2 p.m., a dirge will proceed from the church to Dooky Chase's Restaurant at 2301 Orleans Ave. Burial will be private.
A second line will begin after the burial at 4 p.m. at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., and end with a repass open to the public in City Park by the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Chase passed away on June 1 at the age of 96.
She propelled Dooky Chase's restaurant from a sandwich shop where black patrons could buy lottery tickets into a fine dining establishment at a time when the city's fancy restaurants were closed to black customers.
She fed civil rights greats such as Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr. as well as multiple presidents.
Chase's work ethic was legendary, and she often used a walker to navigate the restaurant.