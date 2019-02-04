As senior training officer of the New Orleans Police Department Mounted Unit, David Gaines readies horses and officers for patrol work around the city and maintains the horse-breeding program.
He also teaches the horses how to play soccer.
“We pull our best horses, which is key with these games,” he said. “The riders have to be able to ride. You could have the best rider in the world, but if he's not on a good horse, it's all for nothing.”
Equestrian soccer has been around for a while, but it’s more popular in the West than in other parts of the country, according to Gaines, a redhead with a country accent. And up until recently, he said, he was hardly familiar with soccer of the human variety.
“When I was growing up, soccer was not a sport that was anywhere around,” said Gaines. “It was football and baseball; that was pretty much it.”
Gaines researched equestrian soccer on the internet and, with the help of colleagues, developed a set of guidelines and training strategies.
During a 30- to 40-minute game, two teams of three horses and riders gallop around an outdoor arena while attempting to kick a lightweight, beachball-sized "soccer ball" into a goal that’s 20 feet wide.
Teaching the horses to chase the ball isn't difficult, since it's already used by trainers, said Gaines.
“It's something we use to train those horses to get close in with their body, and actually push when needed to — to put their shoulder on the ball and push,” he explained.
The trainers move the ball forward, leading the horse closely behind it. The horse believes the ball is “running away,” so there’s no reason to fear it. Over time, the horse starts bumping the ball with its muzzle and hooves, said Gaines.
For the most part, however, the equestrian teams play soccer for fun.
“They make a game out of it,” he said. “They enjoy doing it.”
Gaines said his main job as equestrian soccer coach is to match the right horse with the right rider. He begins by “interviewing” the horses, one by one, in the arena.
“I have a list of which ones were really great, which ones were tolerable, and which ones we just couldn't use at all,” he said, noting that some horses, including his personal horse Hand Grenade, are terrified of the ball.
On Feb. 20, Gaines will coach his team of three cops on horseback as they compete against the mounted police of Oxford, Mississippi.
The equestrian soccer match is part of the eighth annual Horses, Hops and Cops fundraiser — a free event that takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the NOPD horse stables (1001 Harrison Ave. in New Orleans City Park). Proceeds benefit the NOPD Mounted Unit.
During the event, the public can also meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales visiting for Mardi Gras, along with NOPD colts Belle and Ti, who were born in December.
The event will feature performances from local dance groups, an arts and crafts market, food and refreshments and a chance to win a ride on the Budweiser Clydesdale wagon in the Krewe of Argus parade on Mardi Gras. VIP tickets include a private, guided tour with a Clydesdale horse trainer.
Last year’s fundraiser featured equestrian soccer for the first time, but only as an exhibition match between NOPD mounted cops.
“It was a huge hit,” said Gaines. “We noticed that the crowd had migrated to the arena by the soccer match.”
Building on their success, the NOPD Mounted Unit hosted a short tournament last fall. The semifinals took place in November and comprised matches between the NOPD and Orleans Parish Sheriff's Department, and police departments from Baton Rouge and Oxford.
Since the NOPD and Oxford teams won their respective games, they’ll play each other during Horses, Hops and Cops. Funds will support their breeding program and help offset the cost of new saddles and fencing at the horse stable, among other expenses.
“I'm not saying it would be impossible, but it would be very hard for (the city) to pull off Mardi Gras without a mounted unit,” Gaines said, explaining that a police officer on horseback can see farther than one on the ground. And — according to studies — officers on horseback have “a calming effect on a crowd,” he added.
“It's a game. We all realize that,” said Gaines. “We still want to win, and they want to win. But it's all for a good cause.”
Horses, Hops and Cops
When: Feb. 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: NOPD horse stables (1001 Harrison Ave., New Orleans City Park)
Admission: Free