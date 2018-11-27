With fall’s cooler temperatures and holiday gatherings on the horizon, Cognac is ripe for sipping and gift-giving. It has a long history in New Orleans, going back to smuggler Jean Lafitte — and beyond. It's featured in some of the city's signature cocktails. But what else is there to know about this very special drink?

Cognac basics

It may come as a surprise to learn the French are not the greatest consumers of Cognac. Only 3-5 percent of the spirit remains in-country; the French drink more Scotch than their homegrown spirit. Furthermore, exports of Cognac keep going up. In its latest breakdown of Cognac’s foreign markets, the United States ranks No. 1 with 86.5 million bottles imported. The continent of Asia comes in at No. 2 with just under 61 million bottles.

Just as Scotch is a specific type of whiskey, Cognac is a specific type of brandy. According to French regulations, true Cognac must be distilled from grapes harvested within a defined geographical area of some 186,000 acres surrounding the town of Cognac, about 75 miles north of Bordeaux. Within this limited region, six distinct areas emerge, each with its own micro-climate and soil type, which affects the taste of the grapes grown there.

Cognac is made mostly, and in some cases, entirely, from Ugni Blanc (known as Trebbiano in Italian wines) a highly acidic, low in sugar white grape. Resistant to rot, it’s believed that the grape was introduced to France in the 14th century. The juice is required to be distilled twice in a copper pot still and aged for a minimum of two years in barrels. Cognac's final alcohol content must be at least 40 percent.

New Orleans, meet Cognac

According to drinks historian Elizabeth Pearce, New Orleans has enjoyed a close relationship with the French spirit. “From our earliest days, New Orleanians have been consuming French brandy,” she said. “While all that brandy may not have necessarily been Cognac, certainly a good deal of it was.”

French colonists and subsequent generations of Creoles wanted products from France. “And unlike undistilled wine, Cognac could survive an ocean crossing without spoiling,” Pearce said. Spanish control of New Orleans and the subsequent ban on French beverages prompted privateer Jean Lafitte and his band to smuggle wine and brandy from the French colony of St. Domingue, now Haiti.

While contemporary drinkers often perceive Cognac as a digestif to be savored on its own, the spirit has been the basis for several cocktails, including two New Orleans originals: bartender Joseph Santini’s 1850s creation, the Brandy Crusta, and in the late 19th century Cafe Brulot, the flaming coffee and brandy cocktail spectacle made famous by Antoine’s Restaurant.

And though not invented in New Orleans, two well-known cocktails dating from the 1910s and '20s used Cognac in their original incarnations: the French 75 and the Sidecar.

Pricey, but worth it?

John Keife, whose Warehouse District store, Keife and Co,. specializes in wine and spirits, attributes Cognac’s increased sales to the current fascination with artisanal spirits in general. However, he also notes that when it comes to Cognac, sales have yet to skyrocket, as the average buyer can feel overwhelmed, even intimidated.

Cognac’s higher price, its prestige and regional origins and confusion about label information have all kept the spirit from achieving the soaring popularity enjoyed by American brown spirits like whiskey and bourbon. “Of course, there’s also the Frenchness,” he added, with a grin.

Customers won’t find Hennessy, Martell, Remy Martin and Courvoisier on the shelves of Keife’s store. For artisanal aficionados like Keife, the “Big Four” are simply too big. The trade publication Impact Databank estimates that Hennessy has doubled its U.S. sales in the last six years, and now controls nearly 70 percent of the American market. Taken together, the big four represent 90 percent of global sales.

Instead, Keife’s curated inventory pays homage to independent Cognac and its spirited southerly neighbor, Armagnac. Keife looks to smaller family estates passed down from generation to generation which “remain true to tradition and to the distillates.” In terms of taste, Keife says he looks for “classics with a delicately sweet, floral nose and light on the palette.” His advice to beginners? “Don’t be swayed by a darker color. That might be a sign of caramel additives.”

Keife notes that while Cognac may not come cheap (the least expensive bottle on his shelves runs $48), it's an excellent value. In contrast to older Scotch, Cognac remains a steal. Case in point: Keife compares the price tag of the 30-year-old bottle of Guillon-Painturaud Cognac on his shelves to a 30-year-old bottle of Macallan Scotch. The Cognac is $225. The Scotch is $9,000.

But then, it doesn't take much Cognac to warm you up on a chilly night.