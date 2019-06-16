Rayne Theresa Williams
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Williams III
• Attends St. Mary's Academy
A future in fine arts is on the charts for Miss Rayne Theresa Williams, who has an impressive list of accomplishments on which to build.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Williams III. Her mother is the former Tirza Oletha Hendricks.
At St. Mary's, Rayne is captain of the Cougarette dance team, chaplain of the Key Club, a member of the pre-alumnae, Spanish and video clubs and a cheerleader for St. Augustine High School.
She has also participated in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority GEMS college and career-planning program. She has been a student dance coach with POSH Expressions Performing Arts Experience.
Rayne plans to attend Prairie View A&M University.
During Carnival 2020, she will be presented as a debutante of the season at the Young Men Illinois Club ball.