The legend – and success — of rapper G-Eazy loom large at his alma mater, Loyola University. Even on Monday, the last day of spring break, the university’s Roussel Hall was filled with students, mainly from the school's Music Industries Studies program, eager to hear him speak.
Also in attendance: G-Eazy’s proud mom, Suzanne Olmsted.
In his fourth appearance at Loyola to talk about the realities of the music business, G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, Loyola class of ’11, was joined by his manager Matt Bauerschmidt, class of ’10, and moderator Daniel Helfers, class of ’09 and an associate talent buyer at concert and festival production firm Winter Circle Productions.
The Music Industries Studies program, in which all three were undergraduates, is overseen by department chair John Snyder, himself a former music producer, attorney and performer. Snyder, who has organized these music business discussions since he landed at the university 15 years ago, says they are a way for industry professionals to share their experiences and for students to learn how to navigate the business.
The focus of Monday's talk: How to become the next G-Eazy. His 2015 album "When It's Dark Out" sold more than a million copies, and he fills large theaters and small arenas across the country for his own headlining tours. As a Loyola student in the 2000s, he snuck into the Voodoo Experience at City Park. In 2016, he performed on the festival's main stage as penultimate act before headliner The Weeknd.
As G-Eazy and Bauerschmidt emphasized, success didn't happen overnight, and it required an incredible amount of hard work.
The journey from ambitious Loyola students to the top of their field was bumpy and educational. G-Eazy came a long way from his home in Oakland, California, to enroll in the university's music program. He played shows for $100 and half-dozen audience members, then progressed to opening for superstar rapper Drake in one of his early tours.
“I don’t think he even knew who I was at the time,” admitted G-Eazy.
But he learned from Drake and other successful acts. He learned how to create a set list, and how to keep an audience interested. He took notes on what worked and what didn’t, because early on, much didn't.
G-Eazy and Bauerschmidt, who also owns the management company The Revels Group, orchestrated a re-branding of G-Eazy after the Drake experience, reworking his image. Soon enough, G-Eazy started making more fans of his own.
Now he collaborates with top songwriters such as Bebe Rexha, with whom he created the hit "Me, Myself and I."
Helfers was the first to book G-Eazy at a show at Loyola. He was struck early on by the rapper's and Bauerschmidt's attention to detail and “willingness to put in the work for quality control.”
When they started out, MySpace, the now outdated social media platform, was a key way to get the word out. (One young audience member whispered, “What’s MySpace?”)
Blogs were another early tool for publicity. They were the “gatekeepers to the culture,” said G-Eazy.
The gatekeepers are much different today. G-Eazy has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, 3.66 million on Twitter, and about 2 million on Facebook. Millions more listen to his music on the streaming service Spotify each month.
Early videos of G-Eazy show how much his style and image have evolved. He has moved on from oversized sweatshirts and baseball caps to a sleeker look. His many collaborations have added new elements.
Videos were important early on for G-Eazy and Bauerschmidt. They still are, but so are such documentaries as "Winter 2018," now on You Tube alongside his other videos.
But over the years, some things have remained the same.
“Practice and preparing,” said G-Eazy, noting that Helfers also told him to “forget it all” when he first got on stage. When performing, G-Eazy advised the Loyola students, “Don’t overthink."
Other pieces of advice for budding musicians: Find a way to stand out and take risks, understand the importance of relationships, stand out with your hustle, and find gatekeepers.
By the end of the discussion and question-and-answer session, some audience members had taken the advice – the hustle part in particular — to heart. One got G-Eazy’s email and handed off a sample CD for the rapper to listen to.
Afterward, G-Eazy — who was apparently also in town to shoot a video — posed with students. Smiling, he said he's buying his mom a house.
Because at the end of the day, who doesn’t want to make their mom proud?
