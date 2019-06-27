The hit musical Hamilton will return to New Orleans.

The show, which ran at the Saenger Theatre from March 12 to March 31, will be back for the 2020-2021 season at the theatre, according to an email sent out to Broadway in New Orleans subscribers.

Subscribers for 2019-2020 who renew for the next season will receive first access to tickets.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” tells the life story of founding father Alexander Hamilton (inspired by Ron Chernow’s biography “Alexander Hamilton”).

In it, Miranda harnesses conventional Broadway storytelling, then adds a frenetic dose of hip hop and R&B.

This report will be updated.