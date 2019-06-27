Hamilton7

Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton, Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler and Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, from left, share a scene in the musical 'Hamilton'  at the Saenger Theater.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY JOAN MARCUS

The hit musical Hamilton will return to New Orleans.

The show, which ran at the Saenger Theatre from March 12 to March 31, will be back for the 2020-2021 season at the theatre, according to an email sent out to Broadway in New Orleans subscribers.

Subscribers for 2019-2020 who renew for the next season will receive first access to tickets.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” tells the life story of founding father Alexander Hamilton (inspired by Ron Chernow’s biography “Alexander Hamilton”).

In it, Miranda harnesses conventional Broadway storytelling, then adds a frenetic dose of hip hop and R&B.

This report will be updated.

