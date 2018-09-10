Veteran local journalist and editor Sue Strachan has joined The New Orleans Advocate's features staff as the news organization continues to expand its coverage of the city’s unique local culture.
Strachan joins more than two dozen other former Times-Picayune writers, editors and photographers who have jumped to The Advocate since 2012, when the Times-Picayune laid off much of its staff and slashed home delivery to three days a week.
A native of Connecticut, Strachan first visited New Orleans at about age 7; it made such an impression that years later, she enrolled in Newcomb College at Tulane University.
After graduating with a degree in English, Strachan moved to New York, where she worked in advertising and book and magazine publishing.
She returned to New Orleans and worked as an editor at St. Charles Avenue magazine and New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles and as a writer at New Orleans Magazine, covering the city's people, places and institutions.
As public relations director at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, she worked with local and regional artists and on projects such as Pelican Bomb and Sculpture for New Orleans.
Strachan became Social Scene editor at nola.com, where she covered fundraisers, parties, debutante soirees and Carnival balls. She also wrote features on homes, fashion, weddings and people, including queens of Carnival.
As a features reporter for The Advocate, Strachan will launch a column about unique weddings and report on the city's special events and happenings.
“I can explore and write about New Orleans' culture — people and places that make the city such a special place,” she said.
Strachan's first day is Sept. 17.