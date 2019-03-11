A pair of vintage yellow pumps, a leather vest adorned with a heart applique and a frilly door wreath repurposed into a festive hat were a few of the hot items on the runway during the 10th annual Recycled Fashion Show recently at Rock ’N' Bowl.
Forget haute couture. Stylish ensembles crafted from thrift store finds dominated at this fundraiser for Bridge House/Grace House, which helps adults who’ve become dependent on drugs or alcohol lead sober and productive lives.
The organization runs two thrift stores, which generate 20 percent of its budget.
“The fashion show brings in a new set of demographics, and it also increases the awareness of the items that are being sold at our thrift stores,” said Kevin Gardere, executive director of development at Bridge House/Grace House. “Some of the items in our thrift stores will blow you away.”
The Recycled Fashion Show was presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and Entergy.
“The thrift stores are not only a revenue stream, but they provide a place for the residents to work while they're in treatment here,” he added. “We totally believe that a person's own recovery is directly related to how long they've been able to maintain a job. The longer they've been able to maintain a job, the better off they are doing in their own recovery journey.”
Prior to the fashion show, designers working within a $75 budget are tasked with selecting thrift store items and repurposing them into imaginative outfits, which are worn by models.
After the model struts down the runway and does a little spin on the stage, the outfit becomes part of a silent auction that also includes gift cards to spas and restaurants, and handcrafted home décor items.
Thirty-two designers participated in this year’s event. Minutes before it began, they sifted through clothing racks and made last-minute wardrobe adjustments. Some models chatted with one another while others stood quietly, as if trying to soothe their nerves.
Model Eva Thacker sat with her hands on her lap as people bustled around her. The shy 9-year-old was showcasing a creation called "Ukrainian Creole Style," designed by Mary Langston.
“The inspiration was all the colors in the scarves,” said Langston, motioning to Eva’s floral print skirt, which was crafted from scarf materials and trimmed with tiny crimson pompoms.
Eva also wore a satiny belt embroidered with flowers and bits of foliage, and a magnificent, golden headdress. She was walking in the show for the first time.
After being coaxed to the center of the stage by emcee Lauren “Fleurty Girl” Haydel, Eva smiled for the crowd and flashing cameras.
Liam Caster, 16, was also modeling for the first time. His mother, Misty, designed his Renaissance-style ensemble, which comprised a luxurious cape made from a fuzzy throw blanket and a satiny window valence; a pleated tuxedo shirt with decorated buttons; white knee-high socks tucked into black tassel loafers; tan poofy trousers; and a gold crown.
His dramatic waltz across the stage garnered a round of applause from the audience.
“He liked the whole outfit,” said Misty Caster, adding that her son came up with the idea during a field trip to the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. “I had to think outside the box a little bit, but this was a fun event to do. And it’s for a great cause.”
Bridge House/Grace House works with nearly 800 New Orleanians each year.
“It’s a long-term residential substance abuse treatment facility for those who have lost everything due to their addiction,” said Gardere. “They become homeless, indigent and uninsured, and they are unemployed. People come to us hopeless and helpless, and many of them without the will to live, honestly.”
Bridge House is the men's program; Grace House is the women's program. Both offer group and individual therapy sessions; workshops to help clients develop independent living skills and to prevent them from relapsing; case management assistance; and, if necessary, family treatment.
Gardere truly understands the hardships faced by his clients, because at one time, he was a client.
“I had lost everything because of my addiction … and was literally wanting to die the last two years of pre-treatment here,” he said. “I don't think I'd be alive if it weren't for Bridge House. It saved my life.”