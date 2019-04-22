The 27th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 27th episode: Advocate political reporter Jeff Adelson and host Gordon Russell kick around Mayor LaToya Cantrell's decision to reduce the "cushions" that trigger speeding tickets from the city's network of traffic cameras -- without telling anyone. Cantrell said she made the decision in the name of public safety, but many City Council members seem skeptical of that argument.
