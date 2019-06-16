Lucille Caliste Currence
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Morrison Currence Jr.
• Graduated from the Louise S. McGehee School
• Attending The University of the South
Florence will be the focal point for Miss Lucille Caliste Currence this fall when she heads to the Italian city to study art history and the language through Syracuse University.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Morrison Currence Jr. Her mother is the former Mathilde Bernard Villere.
At McGehee, Lucille was student body president, soccer captain, a peer support leader, May Day captain and prom captain. She was graduated with distinction in art.
When not in Italy, she attends the Sewanee, Tennessee, university and is the spirit leader for Phi Kappa Epsilon and has played soccer at the school where she is an art history major.
Before Florence, she will travel to Los Angeles to work in the fashion and talent representation areas for the summer.
In previous summers, she has worked as a counselor at Camp Merrie-Woode in Sapphire, North Carolina.
During previous Carnival seasons, Lucille was in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.