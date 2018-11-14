Gone are the days when kids filled their Christmas list with items from Saturday morning commercials. Now, kids turn to the internet to find their latest must-haves. New Orleans brothers Cash and Urban Mitchell, age 8 and 6, are both hoping for Mibro, the Really Rad Robot ($49.99) this year.
“We were watching this YouTube channel that we like and we saw something about this robot so we watched it because I like robots a lot,” says Cash Mitchell. “He repeats what you say, and I like that he can spy on people and that you can use him to prank people.”
This year, interactive toys of all kinds are high on kids' holiday wish lists.
Last year’s tiny, cute little interactive Fingerlings are now available in either a cuddlier or scarier version. Fingerling Hugs are the new stuffed version of the toy. Bigger and softer, they can do more than 40 things, including laugh, kiss, repeat what you say and, yes, fart. Priced at $29.99, they are available as three different colored monkeys, a unicorn or a sloth.
For something a little wilder, Fingerling Untamed T-Rex is the new dinosaur family of the small interactive toy. These hiss, growl, roar, chomp and, you guessed it, fart. Priced at $14.99.
For those looking for a gentler dinosaur friend, the Fur Real Munchin’ Rex Pet is one of the newest additions to the popular Fur Real line of kittens, puppies, monkeys and birds. This baby dino hops and begs for treats and can be bottle-fed. It responds to sound and touch with more than 35 sound and motion combinations and is priced at $49.99.
Ruxpin Reboot
When it comes to interactive toys, the grandfather of them all was a little bear named Teddy Ruxpin. When the world’s first interactive toy was created in 1985, it was the best-seller that year and the next. Well, Ruxpin received a reboot that hit stores in July 2017. This version trades in his old cassette player for an internal hard drive, Bluetooth technology and advanced animatronics that respond to touch. Priced at $99.99, it features more than 40 animated expressions and three built-in stories that toddlers can easily start, pause and fast-forward through sensors in his hands and vest. There’s also a free app that allows kids to read along to stories.
New this fall is the Hug ‘N Sing Teddy Ruxpin and Grubby Collection. Priced at $19.99, with each hug the creatures sing a song that can be played in three 30-second clips. All the Ruxpin characters are designed for ages 2 and older.
L.O.L. Goes Big
L.O.L. Surprise dolls were on the top toy list last year and they remain popular. New this year is a special treat for the ultimate collector, the L.O.L. Surprise House. This wooden three-story house measures almost 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide and comes with a moving truck, furniture and more than 85 surprises to unpack. The house features working lights and sounds, an elevator, pool and sandbox and also comes with its own L.O.L. Surprise family. Priced at $199.
Lego Comes to Louisiana
In case you missed it, Louisiana’s first Lego store officially opened at Lakeside Mall on Oct. 19. Store manager Bria Boatner says traffic has been steady since day one, with the biggest holiday sellers so far being Lego Advent calendars in themes like Star Wars ($39.99) and Lego Friends ($29.99), as well as larger toys like Voltron ($179.99) and Heartlake City Resort ($99.99).
“My personal favorite is Stormbringer ($39.99), the blue dragon from Ninjago,” Boatner says. "I’ve built that one myself and it’s great.”
Wizarding Wonders
Harry Potter continues to be huge, with everything from the Lego Hogwarts Castle to robes, wands and board games like Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit. The real standout here, however, is the first-ever Harry Potter STEM product, the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit. The kit features a build-it-yourself wireless wand that shows kids the fundamentals of coding as they work through 70 different Wizarding World challenges via software and a connected app that works on iOS or Android tablets, as well as Windows or Mac computers. The kit also includes a poster the illustrates classic wizarding spells. This kit really does make learning magical. Priced at $99.99.
Warm and Cozy
Movie characters are always hot, and this year Star Wars and Jurassic Park are the main contenders. The standout item is, of course, interactive — the Star Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie. New this fall, Chewbacca stands 16 inches tall and features more than 100 sound and motion combinations; it responds to external movements and sound. Priced at $129.99.
For the budding barista in your life, a popular order is the Creative Café Barista Bar. This kid-safe option — no heat but real foam — comes with strawberry and chocolate mixes, recipe and tip cards and stencils to make designs on the foam like the professionals do. Perfect for age 6 and older, it uses any kind of milk and is priced at $29.99.