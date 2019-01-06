One of the magical Carnival moments occurs at the ball of the Twelfth Night Revelers when a white-gowned young woman opens a tiny cake box and discovers the golden bean. Moments later, she is tapped into a monarchal mode.

On Saturday, the Twelfth Night Revelers gathered to celebrate the start of this year's Carnival season at their Sesquicentennial Ball at the Orpheum Theater. This year at the ball, 11 debutantes made rounds, just after the oversized cake was brought onto the dance floor. Suspense mounted along with the merriment. As Miss Julia Margaret Plauché plucked the golden bean from its packaging, she flashed a stunning smile, amid gasps of joy. The Goddess of Chance had selected her to reign with the Lord of Misrule, the Twelfth Night Revelers king, at the 150th celebration. The radiant royal is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Anthony Plauché.

Wearing the crown of the Twelfth Night Revelers last year, in 2018, was Miss Caroline Bailey Acomb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Acomb. Caroline returned to the most recent assembling in full regalia and, during a pre-ball reception, was toasted and hailed for her reign, which was drawing to a close. All glasses were then raised to Queen Caroline.

Queen Caroline's court maids from 2018, listed in this year's program, included debutantes of last season: Misses Madeleine Anne Bienvenu, Elise Lockett Clay, Virginia DeRussy Dodenhoff, Ellen Ashley and Megan Lane Feringa, Sarah Jane Holbrook Freeman (who would later reign as queen of Carnival), Sarah Elizabeth Grehan, Jane Talley Hodges, Charlotte Worley Huger, Madeline Ann Landry, Page Ferrier Morehead, Mary Fleming England Redd, Katherine Kergosien Simmons, Eugenie Cecile Whealdon and Shelby Jane Ottley White.

This year's maids, recipients of the silver beans, were Misses Hanton Quarles Agnew, daughter of Mrs. Frank de la Houssaye Agnew and the late Mr. Agnew; McAlister Wynn Brewer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Wren Brewer; Emily June Hardie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Davis Hardie; Kristina Britt Johnsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Lee Johnsen; Althea Gibert Kingsmill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Michael Kingsmill; Lucie Sandoz Lanier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Munson Lanier Jr.; Madeleine Claire Moise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dimmick Moise Jr.; Ashley Linfield "Ashlin" Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Mack Murphy; Ashley Nicole Parker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blanc Airey Parker Jr. of Springfield, Mo.; and Laura Mary Tompkins Schramm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Christopher Welty Schramm.

Prior to the raising of the figurative curtain, guests gathered for the commencement of the pageantry. To initiate the fun, the junior and adult cooks — the boys and men outfitted in the organization's baker suits, and for the men, masks — darted forth to distribute the printed programs that had been arranged to form "TNR" on the ballroom floor. The junior cooks included: Masters Litchfield Clark Barba, Jackson Westfeldt Windmeyer Fitzpatrick, Tucker Caldwell Graham, Martin Rene de Laureal III, Armand Louis LeGardeur, Robert Edward Milling, Robert Wade Van Horn, Collier Pratt Villere and Foster Frye Woods.

Following the presentation of the 2019 court, their majesties received a bevy of ladies who had received the Twelfth Night Revelers' gold bean in the past. Gracing the ballroom and escorted by officials of the krewe were Misses Catherine Lapeyre Barry, 2017; Corinne Adele Guillot, 2016; Isabel Nott Jackson, 2015; Virginia Legier Alpaugh, 2014; Margaret Mason Stewart, 2013; Katherine Boh Eshleman, 2012; Rachel St. Paul Bland, 2011; Margaret Mills Weinmann, 2010; Eleanor McCay Schwing, 2009; and Mesdames Frank Civil Adams, 2007; Virginia Evans, 2006; Miss Katherine Charbonnet Flower, 2005; Mesdames Dustin Todd Garrison, 2004; and Andrew L. Jones, 2000.

Also on hand for the gala event were Mesdames Jason A. Mead 1999; Curtis Douglas Eustis, 1998; Martin O. Miller III, 1997; James Isaac Hanlon, 1996; Nathaniel P. Phillips III, 1994; Samuel Scott Delmer 1992; Max Edward Merlin, 1990; Ian W. D. Carney, 1989; Ms. Katherine McCall Whann, 1987; Mesdames Jacques Guillot, 1985; Keith T. Petagna, 1982; Reed D. Pritchard, 1981; J. Monte. Burlingame, 1980; Thomas Richard, 1879; Lynes R. Sloss, 1978; William P. Stewart, 1977; Robert Earhart, 1976; John Parsley, 1975; Charles B. Mayer, 1974; William T. Nolan, 1973; M. Ellis Frater Jr., 1966; Ellenor Roger Clay, 1965; Robert J. Whann III, 1960; Miss Courtney Anne Sarpy, 1959; Mesdames Edward S. Connolly, 1956; Donelson Caffery McCay, 1954; and Edward B. Benjamin Jr., 1953.

The evening was filled with joy and merriment as the Revelers and their guests danced and socialized through the night, much like the original Revelers did in 1870. The curtain has fallen on the Revelers 2019 festivities, but the Carnival curtain has been lifted and will be held aloft until March 5. Within that time there will be much merriment and magnificent monarchs, all heralded by Queen Julia and the Lord of Misrule.

In anticipation of the Revelers sesquicentennial anniversary, this year's ball invitation and theme were recreated from the Revelers' first ball in 1870.