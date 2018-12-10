Are you an aspiring fooser or an expert who’s ready to reclaim former glory? Here are four ways to get in the game.
Cypress Stump (1072 E. Airline Highway, LaPlace) The Cypress Stump hosts “DYP” (draw your partner) events at 8 p.m. Thursday nights. “Pay your entry fee and put your name in a hat, and partners are randomly assigned,” Tony Tocco said. Its four tables attract 15 to 40 people on DYP nights.
Daiquiris & Creams Slidell (2060 West Gause Blvd., Suite 5)
Daiquiris & Creams Slidell has four foosball tables and hosts DYP nights at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. “It’s useful for beginners because you can be saddled up with someone good,” Tocco said. “Everybody fosters new talent.”
Buffalo Billiards (5015 Bloomfield St., Jefferson)
This spot is known as a pool hall, but it has a dedicated foosball room with six new tables. Plus, regular tournaments on Friday and Saturday night attract anywhere from 20 to 40 players.
Louisiana Foosball on Facebook
More than 1,000 members strong, this Facebook group promotes upcoming tournaments, fundraisers, events and other activities of interest to local foosball players.