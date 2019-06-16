Caroline McDaniel Hughs
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Denson Hughs III
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending Louisiana State University
The fact that Miss Caroline McDaniel Hughs' favorite movie is about movement is no surprise, especially with her hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
But Caroline likes "Dirty Dancing" for more than just the agile steps of the stars and cast: "It's a classic movie with a great soundtrack." Indeed, she should have "The Time of (Her) Life" as the debutante season rolls around.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Denson Hughs III. Her mother is the former Anne Marie Petitjean.
At Sacred Heart, she was captain of the volleyball team, a campus minister and a member of Mu Alpha Theta. She worked with Best Buddies and Whole Kids Outreach, was the alumnae essay award winner and graduated with high honors.
The Bayou Bengal is a member of Pi Beta Phi, the kinesiology club, Hams for Fams and works with Winbourne Elementary School. She is on the dean's list in the Ogden Honors College.
She has worked in the physical therapy and rehabilitation industry.
In previous Carnival seasons, she reigned as queen of Harlequins, was a lady-in-waiting in Dorians and a maid in Squires.