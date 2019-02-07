When 8-month-old Valery arrived at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, last month, she was undernourished, having trouble breathing and essentially in a state referred to by doctors as failure to thrive.

Her doctors in Central America had diagnosed her with a condition called patent ductus arteriosis. Simply put, two blood vessels leading to her heart, which should have closed shortly after birth, had remained open, creating a critical situation in which she was expending all of her energy just trying to pump blood through her body.

Valery needed surgery, but there are no surgeons in her home country who treat congenital heart defects — that is, those that are present at birth.

Enter HeartGift Louisiana, an organization that rescues children from developing countries with life-threatening medical maladies.

HeartGift Louisiana was formed in 2010 as a satellite of a program in Texas. The organization partners with Children’s Hospital. No child is turned away, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

“In this country, we have Medicaid, which takes care of low-income families, and even programs for those who don’t qualify for that aid," said Stephanie Berault, executive director of HeartGift Louisiana. "But many developing countries don’t have government programs, and often don’t have the medical expertise to treat complicated heart defects.”

Time is of the essence when treating such cases, because with each passing month in an infant’s life, the heart and lungs risk malfunction and infection.

In the United States, the condition would be treated when a baby is just a few months old, said Dr. Danielle Gottlieb Sen, assistant professor at LSUHSC and the pediatric cardiovascular surgeon at Children’s Hospital who performed the surgery on infant Valery.

“If that duct doesn’t close shortly after birth, then an intervention is required. Without it, the heart is compromised, there is destruction of the small arteries in the lungs over time, and life expectancy is shortened,” the doctor said.

The success of the HeartGift program is dependent upon the pediatric surgeons, cardiologists and anesthesiologists who all donate their time. Along with that, donations from corporations and the public to HeartGift Louisiana help defray the $25,000 price tag associated with bringing each patient and a family member to this country for every procedure.

+4 Mice in tiny hearing devices help Tulane scientist study hearing loss The crash of a wave on the shore, a beautiful piece of music or your child’s laughter are sounds that many of us take for granted. But for the…

An essential part of this program involves host families who welcome patients into their homes during the postoperative recovery. Valery’s surgery took place on Jan. 18, and she was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 20. Since then she and her mother, Heidy, have been staying in the home of Children's CEO John Nickens.

Nickens didn’t just pay lip service to the program; he stepped up to the plate when he and his wife Marye, a nurse, offered to sponsor little Valery and take her and her mother into their home during the child’s recovery.

“When I came to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, I was informed that we participated in the HeartGift program, and I was on board immediately," Nickens said. "I was told they were doing six to 10 procedures a year in the Texas programs, and I said, 'Let’s beat those Texas guys … we’ll do 12 a year.'”

The Nickenses have three daughters of their own, 26 to 28 years old, so having an infant in their home brought back a lot of memories.

“The difference in Valery since the surgery is remarkable,” said Marye Nickens.

“Before the surgery, she couldn’t even finish a bottle without resting, and now it’s no longer a problem. She is rolling over, laughing and playing. Her energy and her strength are notably better," she said.

“Valery had no options in her country," John Nickens said. "She couldn’t even hold her head up and was extremely pale. Now, she looks wonderful."

For the Nickenses, communicating with Valery’s mother has been an exercise in pantomime since she speaks no English and they describe their Spanish as halting, at best.

"But we just love having them both here, and Mom’s extremely grateful and honored to be in this country,” John Nickens said.

Speaking in Spanish, Heidy admitted that it was difficult to see her baby hooked up to medical equipment and monitors.

“But I saw that she was quickly improving after the surgery," she said, speaking in Spanish. "The care and attention she received were outstanding. Everyone was so kind and thoughtful, and I feel so blessed by God to have had everyone’s support.”

HeartGift keeps patients' last names confidential to guard their privacy in their home countries.

Dr. Kiran Malullah, Valery’s cardiologist at Children’s, has cleared the baby to go back to Honduras on Tuesday, now that her lung, which had to be collapsed during surgery, is fully functional and can withstand the pressurization of an airplane.

Follow-up will be done by Valery’s Honduran physician, and she can look forward to a normal childhood and life.

For more information about HeartGift Louisiana, visit HeartGift.org.