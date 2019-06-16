Meredith Kuebel Mentz
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frederick Mentz
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending Vanderbilt University
In pursuit of a future in medicine, Miss Meredith Kuebel Mentz is focusing her studies and her interning efforts toward that end.
She has been an intern at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, and at the Vanderbilt Medical Center as a research intern.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frederick Mentz. Her mother is the former Holly Marie Kuebel.
At Newman, she was vice president of the student council, class secretary for three years, editor in chief of the yearbook and literary magazine, captain of the tennis team, a student admissions ambassador and volunteer with Breakthrough New Orleans. She received the Princeton Book Award and the Faculty Character Award, was inducted into the Cum Laude society and on the homecoming court.
At the Nashville, Tennessee, university, she is a member of the executive board for the Vanderbilt Habitat for Humanity, archivist of Kappa Alpha Theta, on the Student Alumni Board and a team leader for Vanderbilt Student Volunteers for Science where she teaches science to middle school students in Nashville. She is also on the dean's list.
She has also worked as a counselor at Camp Illahee in Brevard, North Carolina.
During previous Carnival seasons, she was in the courts of Squires and Les Pierrettes and a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris.