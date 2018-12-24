“Can we wait until we turn the lights down to start? All this light kind of makes it hard for me to think,” says Dave Clements as he offers up a can of Schlitz at the bar he owns.

Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge hasn’t opened yet. It’s quiet, and newcomers walking through the sleepy Oak Street neighborhood might not even recognize the rustic shed as a bar. The action doesn’t start until later, when the lights go down, and the only illumination comes from the red tinge of Christmas lights strung around the bar. That’s the way Clements likes it.

“It makes us all look a lot younger,” jokes one of the regulars.

According to Clements, the Christmas theme wasn’t his idea. A previous owner named the bar “The Christmas Lounge,” then sold it to owners who christened it Snake and Jake's. When Clements bought the bar in 1994, he and co-owner Tony Toco couldn’t think of a good name. Since both of the previous owners’ signs were still up, they just decided to combine the two.

Since then, the Carrollton bar has established itself as one of the deepest dives in New Orleans, a place that Anthony Bourdain once labeled a “national treasure.” But it wasn’t always the popular, late-night spot it is today.

Clements was working as a musician playing around New Orleans when, after a long night of indoor mini-golf (you’ll have to ask him for the story), he decided he wanted to open a bar. As luck would have it, the bar across the street from him was for sale.

“I was driving down Oak Street and I see a for-sale sign. I hit the brakes and asked the guy who lives two doors away, ‘What are they asking for the bar?’ He says ‘Cheap!’ Well cheap sounds good,” Clements recalls.

Though he had his sights set on the bar, Clements was having a little bit of trouble finding someone to open it with him. Back then, the neighborhood had a little bit of a reputation.

“Nobody would go in on it with me. (My friend) Robert was going to do it. So he says, ‘Let me just drive by there at night.’ He’s riding down Oak Street at about 11 o’clock, and he sees a dead body bleeding out,” says Clements. “Not even dead yet. Still bleedin’ out.”

“It’s like they say, there’s ‘dead’ and then there’s ‘mostly dead,’” adds bartender Juan Parke, in his best Princess Bride impression. “But really, I cannot emphasize enough how dangerous of a neighborhood this was. I’d walk through here, but I was armed.”

Then, Clements found someone willing to join him on his endeavor. That man was Tulane student Toco.

“He struck up a conversation with me and said ‘Hey, would you want to start up a bar with me on Oak?’ I didn’t know the guy from Adam,” says Clements.

With a team made up of an older local musician and a younger college student, Clements says, they were able to draw in all demographics. And though things started slowly — a good night was $40 — the bar’s appeal grew. Clements says he thinks that the other local bars are partly to thank for that success.

“Other bars kind of thought of us as a joke. They’d want to close and go ‘Go over to Snake and Jake’s.’ Thousands of people came over like that,” says Clements.

According to Parke, the busiest times are still 5 or 6 a.m., after other service industry workers are done for the night. Though that isn’t to say that the bar caters only to that crowd. The Snake and Jake’s clientele is hard to pin down. On an average night you’ll find locals and tourists, college kids and older folks, tattoos as well as suits.

A recent night featured a man who was trying to explain modern Freemasonry to another customer, and Parke's pitbull, Peeve. Peeve is usually around whenever Parke works, and has become something of a mascot at Snake and Jake’s. Customers can buy Peeve a dog treat in a shot glass, so he can knock ‘em back like the rest of us. Don’t be surprised if he’s not the only canine in the club; customers like to bring their dogs as well, to either curl up on the couches or mill about on the back patio.

Part of the appeal is the price of drinks. They’re cheap. You can get a beer for $2 and, during happy hour (which goes till 10 p.m.), a well drink for less than $3. This isn’t the kind of bar where you ask for a cocktail.

“Does anyone ever actually order a martini?” asks Clements, perplexed that the cocktail glasses that Parke is washing might actually have gotten some use.

The closest you’re going to get is in the form of the “possum drop,” a shot of Jägermeister dropped in a glass of Schlitz that got its name after a possum fell through the roof and onto Parke’s unassuming shoulders one night. The drink itself isn’t bad, it tastes like root beer, but it’s the story that makes it.

And if there’s one thing that Snake and Jake’s serves up better than drinks, it’s stories. Grab a beer and drop the phrase “naked night” and you’ll end up hearing about why a group of naked college students ended up throwing a brick through the window of their own car. Ask where the drink “nicotine and regret” got its name. Ask about the torn up dollar bills hidden around the bar. Or, just come in and listen. If you sit at Snake and Jake’s for more than a few minutes, you’ll fit right in.

Parke and his girlfriend Julie Parsons like to think of Snake and Jake’s as more than just a bar. They call it a community center, even though the concept seems to embarrasses Clements.

“People will come in and just use the Wi-Fi or to stay warm,” says Parsons. “It’s like ‘Cheers.’”

The lounge will be open as always on Christmas (possibly earlier if someone feels like working). Parke and Parsons recall celebrating one of their first Christmas Days there with an impromptu community.

“Half of our guests were students who couldn’t get home, or they had no place to go. It was our friends who didn’t have any family here. It was all the strays and orphans,” says Parsons.

Christmas continues to be a special time for the Snake and Jake’s crew. Clements jokes that maybe this year, they’ll open up a live nativity scene. The rest of the crew quickly shoots that idea down.

“We would,” jokes Parsons. “But we just can’t find any virgins.”

________________________________

The Loyola Student News Service features reporters from advanced-level journalism classes at Loyola University New Orleans, directed by faculty advisers.