Shelbi Camryn Johnson
• Daughter of Ms. Chevel Caprice Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
• Will attend University of Colorado
Family and fantasy merge in the dream day for Miss Shelbi Camryn Johnson, as she hopes to travel with her mother and sister in the coming months, with a unique destination in mind — a vacation in Thailand.
"I've dreamt of this trip for years, so I want to experience every aspect of this country," she notes. "I will play with pandas, take pics of ancient ruins and temples, stroll tropical beaches and dine on their cuisine. I suddenly stop in my tracks to thank God for this blessing. ... I intend to travel next year with my two favorite girls, my mom and big sis Sidni."
Her mother is Ms. Chevel Caprice Johnson, formerly Cager, of Colorado Springs.
Privately home schooled, Shelbi will attend the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs in the fall and wishes to pursue a career in forensic science, beauty artistry and business ventures.
She has volunteered at the Springs Rescue Mission and Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.
She will be presented as a debutante of the season at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club during Carnival 2020.