Hayden Dawson Livaudais
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. André Dugué Livaudais
• Graduated from Kingwood High School, Kingwood, Texas
• Attending Louisiana State University
Though she went to high school in Texas, Miss Hayden Dawson Livaudais knows a thing or two about tailgating at LSU for a gridiron contest.
In fact, her favorite day is all about the game: "Tailgating during the football season and celebrating Tiger wins at Death Valley with close friends."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. André Dugué Livaudais of Covington. Her mother is the former Susan Joan Dawson.
At Kingwood High School, Hayden was cheer captain, on the debate team and was the president of the national Charity League's chapter, plus the vice president of philanthropy. She was the outstanding senior English student, a runner up for the outstanding student in biology, chemistry and physics, and received the Russ Giamanco and the Memorial Hermann Christian Holley Class Award scholarships.
At the Baton Rouge university, she is on the academics and banner committee for Delta Zeta and the president's list. She's a student member of the CPA Society.
Hayden plans to attend graduate school and take the certified public accounting exam, then work for a top accounting firm.
As a sub-deb, she was in the courts of Squires and Harlequins.