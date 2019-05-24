Julia Reed has long written about food and entertaining. The New Orleans resident and Greenville, Mississippi, native wrote a food column in The New York Times magazine twice a month, essays that were collected in "Ham Biscuits, Hostess Gowns, and Other Southern Specialties."

So, after she wrote "Julia Reed's South" and devoted a chapter to a party in New Orleans, she says it seemed like a natural choice to write an entire book about entertaining in New Orleans.

“My great friend, Garden District neighbor and super talented photographer Paul Costello, collaborated with me on the new book, 'Julia Reed’s New Orleans,' because we had such fun with the last one,” Reed said. “Lots of folks from outside the city don't know that St. Patrick's Day is such a big deal here, for example, or how important ‘Creole Italian’ food is to the mix. I had a blast doing it.”

Reed says that she counts many local chefs among her New Orleans friends and is grateful to them for their insights on food and entertaining.

“They were gracious enough to open up their kitchens and dining rooms and courtyards to us, so each chapter is in a different location around town,” said Reed. “And, it's not all recipes: There are multiple music playlists and other sidebars on everything from my favorite oyster bars to JoAnn Clevenger, of Upperline.”

Reed says entertaining in the Mississippi Delta may have differed from throwing parties in New Orleans, except for the choice of dishes.

“We made the trek to New Orleans to eat all the time, and our hometown restaurants featured oysters and shrimp shipped up from the city. So, New Orleans cuisine was always part of my mother's entertaining repertoire and then mine,” she said.

Her devotion to New Orleans entertaining customs continued into her student years living in Washington, D.C., when she would host brunches featuring grillades and cheese grits and milk punch. Later, when she lived in New York, she went to plenty of parties in the Hamptons where everyone served the same “overcooked swordfish,” Reed recalled.

“I started making maque choux, and everyone loved it. Or, I'd put out a big platter of fried chicken and a pot of seafood gumbo,” Reed said. “Even in the city, I'd give dinner parties featuring Popeye's on a silver platter!”