The ladies of Cleopatra presented their 46th annual Rendezvous bal masque Saturday at Mardi Gras World, celebrating the krewe's favorite animated characters and superheroes.
As the tableau began, the captain made her grand entrance in traditional Carnival style. Her costume, matching cape and Medici collar, adorned with stars and moons, represented one of Walt Disney’s first animated movies, "Fantasia."
Ms. Stacy Pizani Guidry, Queen Cleopatra XLVI, ruler of the Nile, reigned over the festivities. Her majesty wore a bodysuit encrusted with an overlay of silver beaded lace and Austrian crystal appliqués. Her custom Egyptian-style belt was made of silver embossed lame’ and adorned with Austrian crystals. Her traditional collar of silk lace was bejeweled with Austrian crystals and white ostrich plumes. The ensemble was completed with the krewe’s traditional rhinestone-encrusted Egyptian crown, crook and flail.
Her majesty’s favorite animated super heroines were brought to life by the Jewels of Nile.
Batgirl was personified by Ms. Brittany Perrin, the Lady Thor and her hammer were brought to life by Ms. Stephanie Buras, Ms. Dena Palma portrayed Wonder Woman and Ms. Brandi Stevens embodied Poison Ivy.
After guests were recognized, the ruler of the Nile and her court paraded through the venue, led by the KIPP Renaissance High School Band.
The court was then presented in a final grand march led by the captain. Krewe members and guests enjoyed an evening of dining and dancing to the music of The Groovy 7.