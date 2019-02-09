For his 124th anniversary grand ball, Nereus transported his guests to the South Pacific for an “Enchanted Evening” filled with music, revelry and royalty at the Royal Tent at the New Orleans Country Club on Feb. 8.

Reigning as the Krewe of Nereus 2019 queen was Miss Heidi Frances Hayne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Peck Hayne Jr.

Performing to familiar tunes of the hit Broadway musical set in World War II, His Majesty’s tableau players took on roles of Navy personnel and their supporting nurses. Restless American Seabees, led by crafty "Luther Billis" know “There Is Nothing Like a Dame,” while "Nellie Forbush" tells the nurses “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” and everyone wants to visit the mysterious “Bali Ha’i” island.

The masqued revelry commenced with Mr. Kirk Redmann singing the national anthem accompanied by Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra, who also provided music for the royal presentation. Masters Kermit Louis Roux IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roux III, and Rodrigo Ethan Saenz, son of Dr. and Mrs. Rodrigo Ernesto Saenz, pages to their majesties, sounded the trumpets announcing Queen Heidi as court committee chairman Mr. Oliver S. Delery Jr. presented her to guests and the krewe.

Maids in the royal court were Misses Laine Roth Kehoe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Roth Kehoe II (who reigned in 1988 as Miss Debra Jean Renaudin); Madeline Callahan Lacroix, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fischer Lacroix; Madeleine DeHaven Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Scott Landry; Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. René Sylvain Paysse Jr.; Chloe Margaret Pelitere, daughter of Mr. Michael Ludovic Pelitere and Dr. Margaret Morel Pelitere; Adeleigh Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Douglas Smith; and Catherine Grace Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig William Smith.

Messrs. Dwight L. Acomb, H. Mark Adams, Alan G. Brackett, Christopher S. Mann, Graham M. Ralston, Michael Q. Walshe Jr. and Charles T. Walsten served as court committee vice chairmen.

Following the ball, members and guests attended the queen’s supper, a traditional New Orleans-style breakfast including eggs Benedict, southern grits and grillades and Carnival king cake, was served in the main ballroom. Dancing to BRW continued into the morning.