Party Central: Dirty Linen Night PHOTOS BY JEFF STROUT | Email Jeff Strout at stroutphoto@cox.net Aug 25, 2018 - 11:00 pm

Dirty Linen Night-- Craig Tracy Gallery- Craig Tracy, Chasidy Beasley
Dirty Linen Night-- Craig Tracy Gallery- Ellen Wittenbrook, Lauren Andrews, Bethany Lirette
Dirty Linen Night -- Martin Lawrence Gallery- Mary Cox, Shelby Steffeck, Ryan Lewis
Dirty Linen Night- Martin Lawrence Gallery -- Cindy Trickle, Brian Arnold
Dirty Linen Night- 541 Rue Royale Gallery- Robert Crossman, Jack Sutton
Dirty Linen Night- Rue Royale -- Eliot and Laura Kamenitz
Dirty Linen Night- Rue Royale -- Barbara Wans, Jan Braun, Angela Edwards, Pauline Barkley
Dirty Linen Night- Elliott Gallery- Daniel Priestman, Margot Miranda
Dirty Linen Night- Elliott Gallery- Adi Gendusa, Monica Neal, Catherine Betz, Deidre Froelich
Dirty Linen Night- Elliott Gallery- Diana Maris, Trey Bryan, Shelley Hickman
Dirty Linen Night -- Elliott Gallery -- Daniel Plaisance, Sheri Corales, Chloe Tassin, Peter LeCombe
Dirty Linen Night- Rinard Gallery- Aislinn Cunningham, Mike Mullaly
Dirty Linen Night - Rinard Gallery- Brad and Suzanne Leckert, Beth Hanning
Dirty Linen Night - Rinard Gallery- Tristan Johnson, Erik Morningstar
Dirty Linen Night - Rinard Gallery- Matt Rinard, Angie Matherne, Amy Matherne, Blake Matherne
Dirty Linen Night- Orange Contemporary- William Sparks, Lawrence Henry Gobble
Dirty Linen Night -- Orange Contemporary Gallery -- Ricky Wicker, Tracy Gielbert, Gretchen Weller Howard
Dirty Linen Night -- Orange Contemporary Gallery -- Laura Shapiro, Jarred Frey, Cat Landrum
Dirty Linen Night -- Orange Contemporary Gallery -- Karlen and Andy Karr, Emily Camp

On the (grungy) coattails of White Linen Night, artists in the French Quarter celebrate Dirty Linen Night. Galleries are open and all invited to mark the end of summer and another cultural season.