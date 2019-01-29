The 17th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.
In the 17th episode: Investigative reporter John Simerman was in federal court this week watching as local lawyers launched their longshot bid to hold still-silent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell accountable for the dreadful missed call in the NFC Championship. Will "The Strong Arm" get justice? Faimon Roberts, who covers Jefferson Parish politics, stops by to chat about how Cynthia Lee-Sheng's bid for the parish presidency shakes up that race, as well as a host of others. And Cade Brumley, who has now served for almost a year as superintendent of Louisiana's largest and most diverse school system -- Jefferson Parish's -- shares his thoughts on the system and how a proposed new property tax would help it. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
