New Orleans Saints fans likely had two goals in mind on Super Bowl Sunday:

1.) Show the world how to party (not pout), even if your favorite team missed a Super Bowl berth in large part because of one of the worst officiating gaffes in NFL history.

2) Send a message to the NFL that the city would, in fact, work together to make its sincere disinterest in Super Bowl 53 known by trying to suppress local television ratings.

Come Monday morning, Nielsen TV ratings will be released for the Super Bowl, which ended with the New England Patriots defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in a contest that was largely mocked on social media for its lack of excitement.

In recent years, New Orleans has been one of the highest-metered TV markets for the Super Bowl in the country with ratings ranging from the high-40 to mid-50s. The ratings represent the percentage of televisions tuned in to a program. The share is the percentage of televisions on at the time that watched.

2018: Patriots vs. Eagles; 53.0 local rating

2017: Patriots vs. Falcons, 48.4 local rating

2016: data n/a

2015: Patriots vs. Seahawks, 55.7 local rating

2014: Seahawks vs. Broncos, 53.9 local rating

2013: Ravens vs. 49ers (in New Orleans): 57.1 local rating

2010: Saints vs. Colts, 56.3 local rating (with an 82 share)

Of Nielsen's 56 top TV markets, New Orleans ranks No. 51 just ahead of Providence-New Bedford and just behind Memphis in terms of homes with TVs.

Keep this in mind, too: When it comes to Super Bowl ratings, nothing tops it. For example, last year's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Eagles pulled in an average of more than 104 million total viewers for a rating that was 250 percent higher than the No. 2 show on the list — the NFC title game from two weeks previous.

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of "M.A.S.H."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.